Why It’s So Damn Heartening to See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra in India

Ever since Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their first public appearance at the 2017 Met Gala, the internet has lost its shit over the rather *unexpected* romance between the Quantico star and “Jealous” singer—who officially announced their engagement on August 18 via Instagram.

But what really has me burnin’ up with excitement has been all the time the couple has been spending in India. Throughout the last few months, Nick and Priyanka have made multiple trips to her home country, where she grew up and first became a star. They’ve also made a point to document their travels via social media. As a result, we know that Nick isn’t shy to don traditional clothing and participate in her cultural traditions—and while this behaviour should be automatic and not considered exceptional, it’s been refreshing to see it play out to their combined 45 million Instagram followers.

My own mother is Indian and my father is white, and I’ve seen him keep Hindu idols in his office and attend prayers with my relatives. Doing so shows a commitment to understanding who your partner is and truly becoming a part of their family—and this is one of the major reasons I stan Priyanka and Nick. (Not to mention it’s also great that they’re giving the wider world a more positive portrayal of India than, say, Slumdog Millionaire did.)



These visits have shown Priyanka’s determination to ensure her relationship is equally focused on her needs, her background and her culture. Here, my three favourite moments from Nick and Priyanka’s time in India.

The couple’s roka ceremony

In mid-August, Nick and Priyanka traveled to Mumbai for their roka ceremony—which officially marks their engagement and also signifies the creation of a relationship between the two families, so they can begin planning the wedding.

Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, told Indian publication DNA that Nick was all-in on the event. “It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously,” she said. “He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people.”

When Nick played soccer with Bollywood stars

On September 30, Priyanka posted pictures of her fiancé tearing up the soccer field with Bollywood stars including Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishan Khatter and Kunam Kemmu, who all belong to the All Stars Football Club, which raises money for children in need. Aside from the feel-good factor, it’s also super-cool to see Nick connect with the industry that Priyanka launched her career in.

(Sidenote: Can “Bae in Bombae” please be the title of Nick and Priyanka’s first Bollywood romcom?)

When Priyanka brought Nick to her longtime volunteer gig

Priyanka’s humanitarian work is a huge part of her identity—and that’s clearly not going to change despite her newly-minted status as one-half of a celebrity power couple. She’s been volunteering at the same Mumbia orphanage for over a decade, and shortly after her engagement, she brought Nick along for a visit; yet another example of his respect and commitment to Priyanka’s values. (Perhaps Pete Davidson could take a few notes?)

