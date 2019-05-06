The Royal Baby Is Here!

Hear ye! Hear ye! The royal baby is *officially* here, and we have a feeling Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are going to be pretty excited about their newest playmate.

Here is everything we know so far:

It’s a boy!

Per an announcement by The Duke and Duchesses official Instagram account, HRH Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of May 6. Their Royal Heighnesses’ new son weighed 7lbs 3oz at birth.

Baby and royal mama are reported to be doing well, and in the company of both Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, and the new royal dad.

Speaking to the press outside Windsor Castle after the announcement of his son’s birth, Prince Harry said: “I haven’t been at many births, this is my first, it was amazing absolutely incredible. I’m so proud of my wife. As every father and parent would say, your baby is absolutely amazing but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m absolutely over the moon.”

The Duke of Sussex announces his wife has given birth to a baby boy. Follow the latest on the #royalbaby here: https://t.co/8KSPsa3ufS pic.twitter.com/xE4qo9Ct3v — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2019

When will we see Meghan Markle and the royal baby?

In April, the royal couple announced that they were keeping their birth plans private and wouldn’t be posing for an official photocall legit *minutes* after Meghan gave birth. Prince Harry told the press on May 6 that the new family of three will likely meet the press in the coming days to give the world their first glimpse at the new royal baby boy. “I think we’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days time, as planned, as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby,” he said.

What is the royal baby’s name?

No word yet on the newest babe’s name. Meeting with the press after the birth of his son, Prince Harry noted that he and Meghan “still thinking about names” for their new son. “The baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it,” said Prince Harry. “That’s the next bit.”

We’ll be waiting!

More to come.

