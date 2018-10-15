Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Expecting a Baby!

Kensington Palace announced today (October 15), that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019. The couple shared the happy news with their family, including the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and The Duke and Duchess o Cambridge at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday. They were all “delighted” by the news.

This will be Charles’s fourth grandchild and the Queen’s eight great-grandchild.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Meghan’s mom Doria is of course “very happy” about the news and “looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

It’s believed that Meghan is around 12 weeks pregnant as the palace confirmed that she has had her 12-week scan. This baby, whether a boy or girl, will be seventh in line to the throne after dad Harry.

Speculation started around Friday that the duchess was pregnant when she wore a rather loose-fitting Givenchy coat to the royal wedding. Guess everyone was right that she was trying to hide her teeny bump.

Meghan and Harry just arrived in Australia for the start of their two-week royal that will see the couple undertake 76 engagements, which is quite a lot! While there, they will be visiting Fiji and Tonga, both countries that have a travel advisory due to a Zika risk, but the couple have received medical advice and still plan to visit the countries.

The good news is we will get to see lots of the royal bump in the next two weeks! Now, do we think it’s a boy or a girl? Meghan has said in a past blog on her website The Tig that one of her favourite baby names is Grey—that’s not quite a royal name but you never know. Could the royal baby be named Grey Sussex?

Bookies currently have the odds on the baby being named Arthur or Victoria!

