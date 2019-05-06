The Royal Baby is On The Way!

The time we’ve been anticipating for months has arrived—Baby Sussex is on the way! HELLO! royal correspondent Emily Nash tweeted the news early Monday morning that Duchess Meghan has gone into labour, and it is sure to send the internet into a complete frenzy:

Meghan went into labour “in the early hours of this morning” and Harry is with her 👶🏻 #RoyalBaby #SussexStandBy — Emily Nash (@emynash) May 6, 2019

The news was confirmed by Buckingham Palace shortly thereafter when they issued the following statement: “The Duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon.”

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced they were keeping their birth plans private.

Baby Sussex’s imminent arrival means we’ll soon know the newborn’s name. Last month,HELLO! Canada asked readers to vote on the baby’s name, and their choice was an emotional one: Diana came in first place with 21% of the vote, followed closely by Victoria and Alexander. Expect bets on the child’s name to skyrocket following this news!

We bet Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can’t wait to have a cousin!

