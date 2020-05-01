Kylie Jenner's Sassy Tweet Is the Advice We Need Right Now

As problematic as the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, there’s one thing they’re great at: iconic clap-backs. With so many trolls set on dragging you down, you kind of have to be. And Kylie Jenner is the latest from the famous fam to demonstrate the skill. While live-tweeting the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on April 30, Kylie asked her followers who was watching. One user—who we can assume wasn’t planning on tuning in based on her reply—responded: “It’s finals week STFU.” King Kylie offered some sage advice to her follower/hater, tweeting: “bitch get off twitter and get it together.”

bitch get off twitter and get it together https://t.co/dpqGiKV75G — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 1, 2020

And honestly, is this not applicable to every single one of us right now?! Forget “stay safe and healthy,” I’m now ending every email with “bitch get off twitter and get it together.” Because guaranteed, everyone can relate—and use the advice.

Kylie’s response is far from the only time a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has clapped back on Twitter in the best way possible. As annoying as the famous fam can be, once in a while they pop up on social media with some seriously sassy comebacks, and it’s honestly badass—especially when said clap-backs are aimed at haters and slut-shamers (as they so often are). Here are some of the best Kardashian klap-backs for you viewing pleasure.

The one where Kendall called out slut-shamers

In what might be dubbed *the* tweet of 2020, older sis Kendall Jenner hit back at people online who were dragging her dating history just one day before Kylie’s epic tweet. ICYMI, Kenny has been linked romantically to a few basketball players, including Blake Griffin and current- BF, Ben Simmons. She’s also been romantically linked to rapper ASAP Rocky. And so what? Who she dates is totally her prerogative.

After reports that Kendall and friend Devin Booker (who is also an NBA player) went on a “quarantine road trip,” started circulating on April 29, people started criticizing Kendall. In a now-unavailable tweet, one Twitter user implied that the model is being “passed around” by NBA players (which is so gross and completely erases Kendall’s autonomy over her body), sharing a video of a child being tossed back and forth. The implication was pretty clear: the user was trying to slut-shame the model, implying that she “gets around.” For the record, this is not OK. And Kendall knows that.

Responding to a supportive tweet pointing out that perhaps *Kendall* is the one actually passing the men around, a.k.a. making her own decisions when it comes to sexual partners and choosing to date several men (which is 100% fine), the model tweeted: “they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch.”

they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K — Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020

And excuse me, but I am officially deceased. Tell ’em, Kendall! Sorry to those men dragging her online, but Kendall has offish burnt you to a Daenerys Targaryen-style crisp. The model is *fully* in control of her body and what she does with it, so seriously, go take a nap.

The one where Kim defended Khloé

If there’s one thing that most people can agree on, it’s the fact that Tristan Thompson is trash. The Canadian-born basketball player—who shares a daughter with Khloé Kardashian—has been caught cheating on his now-ex GF not once, but twice. And once with her little sister’s BFF. (Ugh.) Just hours after the second cheating scandal broke in February 2019, Khloé was publicly seen at an event—and *heavily* criticized for it by people online. Responding to a viral tweet asking why she’d go out in public so soon after the scandal (as if she was the one in the wrong), Kim Kardashian West stood up for her younger sis, tweeting, “Would you prefer she lose the [money] too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERIODT!!!”

Would you prefer she lose the 💰 too? A single mom has to work too boo! This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!! https://t.co/FU3VorGzqx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 21, 2019

While it can often be hard to sympathize with the family, particularly when they talk about money and working without recognizing their immense privilege (looking at you, Kourtney), it’s hard not to feel for Khloé in this situation—as a public figure who has to go through often-traumatic private scandals very publicly.

The one where Kim defended Khloé again

Khloé can 100% stand up for herself, but whenever there’s trouble, it’s nice to know that someone has your back; and it seems like KKW is that woman. In January 2018, the beauty mogul clapped back at Khloé’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir Darkness to Light. In the memoir, Odom wrote that he knew his marriage to Khloé was really over “when she was on her second or third NBA player,” to which KKW responded: “Or second or third brothel.”

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

ICYMI, Odom and Khloé were married from 2009 to 2016. During that period, Odom—who has since admitted he had a serious drug problem—repeatedly cheated on his wife. In 2015, Odom was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel while he and Khloé were still legally married.

Kim is making it crystal clear that it was Odom’s infidelity that ended the marriage, not the fact that Khloé tried to move on.

The one where KKW copped to who she is

Let’s be honest, the Kardashian-Jenner family are at their best when they’re not taking themselves too seriously. Which is what makes Kim’s January 2018 response so iconic. In response to a social media user who asked if it was just them who saw KKW as “Sooo Self-absorbed,” the mama responded with: “No it’s not you, I totally am!”

No it’s not you, I totally am! https://t.co/9ZxgPyVkko — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 22, 2018

We love a woman who knows herself well, TBH.

Anytime Kanye is on Twitter

While it’s important to note that rapper Kim’s hubby Kanye West has said that he struggles with his mental health, most of the time when he logs on to twitter.com, it’s to drop pure gems aimed at the haters and doubters (oh, and also Drake). Between tweeting about Trump, his albums and his latest Yeezy campaign, Ye loves to drop ice-cold gems like this:

If I got any cooler I would freeze to death — ye (@kanyewest) December 31, 2018

I mean, hype yourself up, I guess?

Now please, get off Twitter and get it together.