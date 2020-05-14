People Are Convinced That Both Kourtney and Khloé Are Pregnant

It’s been a big few days in the world of Kardashians and baby news. While there’s usually always some rumour or another concerning the famous family and their uteruses, this week was a double whammy, with fans speculating online that not one—but two—of the Kardashian ladies are pregnant: Khloé and Kourtney.

On May 13, Kourtney—who’s already a mom of three with ex-Scott Disick—responded to Instagram comments speculating that she is preggo with Disick baby #4 after she posted two photos of herself lounging in a bikini.

“SHE’S PREGENANT,” one Insta user commented under the photos. Spelling of ‘pregnant’ aside, Kourtney gently clapped back at the assumption, writing: “[This] is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

The same day, rumours started swirling that Kourt’s younger sister, Khloé was also expecting a new bébé, after GossipoftheCity reported that the Good American founder is set to welcome her second child with ex Tristan Thompson.

A report that wasn’t *super* well received by fans, considering Thompson repeatedly cheated on Khloé while they were together (including while she was pregnant with their first daughter True), only to be taken back into the family’s inner fold. And while it’s the family’s business who they forgive and forget, the fact that Thompson was *so* easily forgiven—and could potentially be having another child with Khloé—was off-putting for many, considering that Jordyn Woods (Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF and one of the women Thompson cheated on Khloé with) has been exiled and publicly bullied by the famous family since February 2019.

In response to these reports, Khloé denied that she’s expecting, hopping onto Twitter later that day to write: “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Sick might be taking it a bit far, Khlo. Because while, TBH, we should never be talking about women’s bodies and fertility sitches, there’s a difference between how and why people are talking about Kourtney vs. Khloé.

Speculation around Kourtney is, frankly, unwarranted

By now we all know that Kourtney is über private. It’s made for numerous storylines on recent seasons of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, and her desire for privacy (and to not be involved with the show) has even led to an all-out physical fight between her and Kim Kardashian West. So it should come as no surprise that the mama is super tight-lipped when it comes to very personal aspects of her life—including who she’s dating and the status of her relationship with ex-Scott Disick. This change has only come about in the past few years, but Kourtney has talked about it extensively in interviews. So it would be safe to assume that—after allowing fans into the birth of her last three children—she’d want to keep anything about potential pregnancies or the desire for more kids on the DL.

And, so far, she has. Since she and Disick *officially* split in 2017, Kourt hasn’t really talked that much about having more kids; so there’s really no reason to assume that she would be pregnant. Plus, her silence on the subject clearly means that—even if she were pregnant—it’s not really any of our business.

It also makes gross assumptions about her weight

What makes people speculating about Kourtney’s pregnancy especially icky is the same thing that makes most speculation over celeb pregnancies so icky—the fact that it’s rooted in the shape of their bodies or the perception that they’ve put on weight or gotten bigger, so therefore must be pregnant.

Newsflash: Women’s bodies are diverse and they can change for myriad reasons besides pregnancy! And they’re all valid and 100% OK reasons. Immediately assuming (and voicing aloud) that someone is pregnant because their middle section has extra weight or is less concave than previously may seem like an innocent mistake, but what it’s really saying is that the only *valid* reason/excuse for someone to have put on weight is because they’re preggo.

As Kourt said, she loves her body this way—and we should be happy with that.

Khloé, on the other hand, invited this convo

In contrast, chatter around Khloé’s potential pregnancy seems a little more warranted—if not at least understandale—because the reality TV star has talked openly about it herself, and quite recently.

In an April episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Khloé and Thompson talked about the possibility of having another baby together. In the episode, Tristan—talking to Khloé over FaceTime as she went through True’s toys—suggested that she not get rid of everything, asking: “What happens if we have another girl?” he said. “We have to buy it all over again.”

"Who is having another girl with you?" the Revenge Body host (hilariously) asked, to which Thompson responded, "Listen, I'm just saying, True does need a sibling." And while many fans *may* have expected Khloé to shut down Thompson's assumption, the entrepreneur seemed surprisingly on board, telling the basketball player: "I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you." So it's safe to say they're probably not getting back together and having a baby via the means they did before—but it's clear the reality star is still thinking about co-parenting another baby with her ex. Which is 100% her decision and totally fine, she just needs to expect that people will have opinions about it—and voice them.

Khloé—by talking openly on the family’s TV show about her desire to have another baby with Thompson (or at least via using his sperm)—opened herself up to fans and the public airing their thoughts and commenting on it. She put it out for public consumption (and let’s be honest, ratings). So yes, people’s comments and dismay over her reported decision are applicable to a rumour that has no truth to it *now*, but making a hoopla over the fact that it’s a rumour holds little weight, because Khloé having another baby with Thompson is something that actually could happen. And is something Khloé has publicly talked about *wanting* to happen.

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

So why get all worked up when it’s a rumour that probably will come to fruition? My guess is because the reaction from fans to even the idea of Khloé having another baby with Thompson has been so negative. Many online feel that Khloé—and the entire Kardashian fam—owes Woods an apology for dragging her and calling her a home-wrecker while Thompson—the person actually in a relationship with Khloé—seemingly got off scot-free.

Read this next: Honestly? Kim *Should* Fire Kourtney

Muppet #KhloeKardashian has the audacity to talk about bullying on the internet when her and her entire family used the same internet to bully Jordyn. Sis you’re a real clown! pic.twitter.com/1xwXHharSp — 🍃 (@xoronnieroo) May 13, 2020

As opposed to Kourtney, Khloé started the conversation and now she’s clapping back at people for continuing it—and not siding with her.

Yes, what happens in her—and in any woman’s—body is 100% her choice (because, in the iconic words of Tabitha Brown, “that’s [her] business”), but critics aren’t policing her uterus, they’re questioning her choice of who she’s choosing to have a child with (someone who repeatedly treats her like trash and—as Khloé has said herself—has no respect for her).

Either way, we’re sure Jordyn is sitting *somewhere* right now sipping some tea…