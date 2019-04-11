Kim K is a Worthy Successor to Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods

In Legally Blonde, when Elle Woods tells her parents she’s got big, law school dreams, her d-bag dad says, “Law school is for people who are boring and ugly and serious. And you, Button, are none of those things.” And this week, when Kim Kardashian announced to the world that she has her own legal ambitions, she received a similar response.

This is why we don't take her seriously. A criminal justice lawyer? Why make a mockery of the hard work, diligence, respectability and INTELLIGENCE it takes to be a lawyer? You can have ambition, but not too much. Please stay in your lane. — Realm of Consciousness (@geminihazeleyes) April 10, 2019

K, we half get this. Kardashian is a reality star who built her brand on stuff like sex tapes and celebrity feuds, and she’s made several missteps along the way. But, is it really our place to judge whether or not she is capable of being a lawyer if she successfully completes all the work that’s required to become one?

When Vogue writer Jonathan Van Meter happened upon a tort law book while interviewing Kardashian for her May 2019 cover story, they discussed her visit to the White House last summer to request a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who was serving a life sentence for a first-time drug offence.

“I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case,” she told him. “I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

So, she’s embarked on a four-year apprenticeship—in California, a completely legit alternative to law school—and she’s planning to take the bar in 2022. All signs point to Kardashian proving us wrong, and taking down the idea that a pretty, fashion-obsessed woman can’t be a serious person. She’s a modern-day Elle Woods, underestimated and persevering against people who might be surprised to find out she has a brain under that perfectly-coiffed (albeit not blonde) hair.

“I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me,” Kardashian told Vogue. “Because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me.”

And don’t forget that her father was a criminal lawyer who worked on one of the highest profile cases in history. She also campaigned for Hilary in 2016, built a beauty brand that reported $100 million in revenue last year, and, if you’ve ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you know that she’s very, very good at digging up people’s dirt.

So, instead of being like Elle’s judge-y, sexist parents, maybe we could try holding our tongues until we see how the next few years play out for Kardashian? And until then, we can just assume she’s busy living the following montage.

Related:

This Is What Happens When You Kross a Kardashian

Hey, Kim Kardashian: You Don’t Need to Make a Men’s Makeup Line

A Reminder: Even Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Entitled to Privacy