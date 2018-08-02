Celebrity

Hey Kim Kardashian: There’s a Better Way to Clap Back at Body Shamers

Let Chrissy, Ashley and Riri show you how it’s done

Victoria Christie
by
Repeat after us, Kim Kardashian: Clapping back at body shamers doesn’t give you a free pass on homophobia. Yes, what model Tyson Beckford said recently about your body—calling it “not real” and saying that the “doctor f-cked up on [your] right hip”—is completely disgusting, but it also doesn’t make it completely OK to shame him for what you perceive to be his sexuality.

By commenting, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” you’re implying that the only reason Beckford doesn’t like your body is because he isn’t attracted to women (and also, connecting the dots, that what you presume to be his sexuality is something that you can weaponize against him).

Now Kim, we all know you seem to be pretty OK with being problematic—case in point: you recently glorified anorexia and have culturally appropriated Black culture on *multiple* occasions—but we have one question for you: WHEN? WILL? YOU? LEARN?

Herewith, a crash course in well-executed clapbacks, courtesy of three women who do it right all the damn time.

Make ’em laugh, like Chrissy Teigen

In true Chrissy T. fashion, the model, cookbook author and all-around unfiltered hero shut down body-shaming trolls who shaded her pregnant bod with a photo of her cooking topless with salad emojis covering her nipples and a sassy caption saying, “plz don’t shame me I am a strong proud salad making woman just being natural and trying to live my life.” God, I love this woman.

Love your body, like Ashley Graham

In a 2016 post on her Instagram, model and body positivity activist Ashley Graham showed off her cellulite and stretch marks in a bathing suit pic and had all of us bowing down. She talked about learning to love her bod, saying, “Someone once told me my thighs were ‘cellulite city’. But I now realize these thighs tell a story of victory and courage. I will not let others dictate what they think my body should look like for their own comfort, and neither should you. #beautybeyondsize #effyourbeautystandards”

When in doubt, use a meme

😢

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

When trolls on social media *couldn’t* stop commenting about Rihanna’s weight last year, she responded in the best way possible: by posting a hilarious meme of Gucci Mane on her Insta with a crying face emoji in the caption. Enough said.

Case in point, Kimmy: the next time someone shades you about your bod, reply with humour and heart—not hate.

