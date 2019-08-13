Kim Cattrall Is Speaking Out Again About Sex and the City 3

That Sex and the City 3 movie is suuuuper not happening—at least, not for Kim Cattrall. She is beyond adamant about not wanting to do the movie, and we’re actually so behind her.

In case you missed the years-long feud between Cattrall (who played Samantha Jones) and her Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker (aka Carrie Bradshaw), here’s a quick catch-up. Cattrall has claimed she was “never friends” with her co-stars and that she felt SJP treated her cruelly on set. The cast reunited for two Sex and the City movies, but the third was cancelled in 2017. Cattrall was blamed for making diva-esque demands, which she vehemently denied. Then, when Cattrall’s brother tragically died by suicide last year, Parker publicly offered condolences that were rejected by Cattrall. “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona,” she wrote in an Instagram post directed at Parker. BIG YIKES.

SJP has since said she is so over the whole feud, but in a recent interview with The Guardian, Cattrall brought up the incident again, speaking about what she describes as the bullying she experienced over Sex and the City 3. “I went past the finish line playing Samantha Jones because I loved Sex and the City. It was a blessing in so many ways but after the second movie I’d had enough,” she said. “I couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t just replace me with another actress instead of wasting time bullying. No means no.” She’s explained before that turning it down caused tension with Parker, who apparently “could’ve been nicer” about it.

Cattrall has caught a lot of the blame for all the Sex and the City drama over the years, and it’s not fair. For the most part, she seems to just be stating the honest truth about her boundaries with this particular role—she’s done and we all need to accept it. While we might want that fairytale ending with a perfect movie trilogy and a cast that’s as close IRL as their characters are on the show, that’s unrealistic AF. Cattrall’s not saying Sex and the City 3 or anyone working on it was trash, she’s just pointing out that there are other things she’d rather do with her time, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s actually really hard for women to just say no—especially when it comes to work—and not give up their own happiness, interests or general well-being to please others. So huge props to her for doing it.

“Now I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself,” she told The Guardian. “I want to choose who I spend time with personally and professionally. It’s my life.” This is the inspo we need!

