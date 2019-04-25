Kendall Jenner Is Launching An "Oral Beauty" Prod and It’s Not Chic

If there’s one thing to know about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it’s that they’re darn industrious. Between lifestyle sites, beauty brands, denim companies, and pushing (very questionable) supplements on Instagram, they know what ventures will get them that bread. Exhibit, like, R is Kendall’s latest endeavour, Moon Oral Care.

Props to Jenner for finding a market that has yet to be cornered by anyone in her extended family (except for Khloé, sort of). That’s a serious hurdle. But, as is the case with a lot of what this family does, we are slightly confused.

Moon, according to their about page, is “elevating the everyday oral care routine into an oral beauty experience.” The brand was founded by Shaun Neff, a California-based venture capitalist who apparently made a decent amount of change with a tuque company in 2015, and previously collaborated with Kendall and Kylie on his eponymous skate wear line. Moon, his first foray into oral care, has six products, including floss, tooth brushes and toothpaste—and the one that Jenner is backing: the Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen.

As with all of their products, the Pen is 100 percent vegan and not tested on animals (good!), and it’s free from sulphates and parabens (also good!). But, then the weirdness starts with the ingredient list. Elixir III is the hero ingredient, and Kendall curated its blend of lavender oil, strawberry extract and honeysuckle extract. Sounds like an amazing fragrance, tbh. But as for its whitening ability? Debatable. A study done in 2015 by Operative Dentistry showed that strawberries can help remove plaque and debris, but no actual whitening happened.

Also, what’s not included on the ingredient list (but you can read about in Moon’s FAQ section) is the fact that the Pen is also formulated with urea peroxide. That’d be the same active ingredient that’s in most at-home whitening kits, so you’re getting the same stuff, but in a lavender-scented, KENDALL-emblazoned package. Speaking of which, slapping her name on the lid in big letters seems like the laziest and most obvious way to highlight their collaboration, but here we are:

Based on the branding, promotional vids and an interview with Allure, the goal was to disrupt the otherwise “bland” oral care market. But we’re talking about teeth, here—things that we have only one set of, that we need to eat, and that can be a big indicator of other health problems. We all want our teeth to both look and be healthy, and having a more natural alternative is always nice.

But, before we go putting our dental health in the hands of a venture capitalist with zero experience in dentistry and a reality star/model, we’d like to know a little more about Moon’s products. Cool that the Pen is super portable, but we’d rather a little scientific evidence that these products will *actually* keep our teeth healthy, tbh.

