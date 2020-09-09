What’s Next For the Kardashians?

We have some theories about what the famous family members will do after KUWTK ends

It was the best of times and it was the worst of times. Since the early 2010s, the Kardashian family has captivated viewers with their family drama (real or less-than-real), constantly changing relationship statuses and frequently problematic behaviour. (Seriously Kim, please stop wearing braids!) And now, it’s all coming to an end—or at least the endless documentation of very facet of their lives is coming to an end. On September 8, Kim Kardashian West announced that the family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is ending after 20 seasons. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram post announcing the decision. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The news is honestly shocking. (I for one thought we’d be keeping up with the famous family for *generations* to come, with KKW using cryogenics to freeze herself for the future—because would we really put it past her?) But alas, all good things must come to an end. With escalating tension within the family around filming obligations, not to mention many Kardashian-Jenners expanding their reach into different businesses like fitness and fashion (Khloé Kardashian), shapewear (KKW), beauty and skincare (Kylie Jenner), wellness (Kourtney Kardashian), oh, and…real estate (Scott Disick), it was only a matter of time before E!‘s biggest workhorse was retired. But just because the Kardashian-Jenner family won’t be on our TV screens every week doesn’t mean they won’t still be making money moves. Here, our best theories on what’s next for America’s most famous family (yes, even *more* famous than the Obamas).

Kim Kardashian West

The woman who started it all! To say that Kim Kardashian West has become more than just a reality star is an understatement—the woman is a freakin’ empire. Not only has she starred on KUWTK and several of its spin-offs, but Kim has also launched her own beauty brand, line of intimate apparel and shapewear, studied to become a lawyer, become involved in criminal justice reform and petitioned President Donald Trump to pardon wrongfully incarcerated people. She is a powerhouse—and that’s probably all been intentional. As communications consultant Zara Rahim (who has worked for both Hillary Clinton *and* Barack Obama) theorized on Twitter, she thinks KKW is making plans to run for political office—Congress to be exact. After initially tweeting: “…she’s running” in response to the announcement of KUWTK‘s cancellation, Rahim explained her theory, tweeting: “let me further expand on my unfounded conspiracy – i’ve believed she’s been making strategic moves in the past ~4 years towards running for office (Congress, is my guess.) I could be totally wrong! But I also would not write it off!”

let me further expand on my unfounded conspiracy – i've believed she's been making strategic moves in the past ~4 years towards running for office (Congress, is my guess). I could be totally wrong! But I also would not write it off! https://t.co/J5cFmsp1kz — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 9, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Rahim explained the reasons why she feels this is a possibility, pointing to Kim’s criminal justice work, her White House visits, support of Planned Parenthood, law school aspirations and friendship with Van Jones, a prominent social justice advocate, lawyer and commentator.

the CJ work, WH visits, Planned Parenthood, V*n J*nes friendship, law school. IDK! Kris' brain has no limits! Her politically consistent 'loud silence' on Trump. Congresswoman Kardashian from California's 33rd! Ted Lieu won't have a clue what's coming. I'm also just unwell. — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 9, 2020

Congresswoman Kardashian? We could see it.

Kris Jenner

Honestly, the possibilities for family matriarch and businesswoman Kris Jenner are endless. Kim may have been the *ahem* talent that put the family name on the map but it was her mom who was the ultimate boss and turned what could have been merely a passing scandal into an enduring empire. Because seriously, no one works harder than Kris Jenner. And that’s why we know that whatever’s next for the momager is going to be GOOD. And maybe that means another stint on reality TV? As soon as the announcement about KUWTK was made, people on social media were in a frenzy over Kris specifically, speculating that the lover of drama and indoor sunglasses will be popping up on *another* famous reality series: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And honestly, it’s perfect.

She would decimate the ladies on that show with a single glance.

Read this next: 10 Times the Kardashians Broke the Internet In the Last Decade

If Kris Jenner joins #RHOBH, she will eat those girls up for breakfast lunch and dinner and have drinks with Garcelle after! Y’all better get caught up! https://t.co/Z0yY7FufQ8 — A Black Creator. 🔮 (@CourtRevolution) September 9, 2020

And the casting isn’t *that* far-fetched. Not only is Kris friends with many of the RHOBH cast members including Kyle Richards and has made cameos on the show, but as one fan pointed out, KJ doesn’t make moves without having everything in place—so cancelling the show is 100% part of a greater scheme for the matriarch.

Remember…the devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder. Canceling #KUWTK is prob part of a larger business scheme pic.twitter.com/FP3eJdz0Ll — Nicole (@nicelizabeth13) September 8, 2020

We’re not *exactly* sure where Kris will end up (or if she and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble will ever get married), but it’ll be exactly where she wants to be. Khloé said it best:

Khloé Kardashian

With her clothing line Good American and a series of producing credits already under her belt for shows like Revenge Body and Twisted Love, Khloé seems to have really found her niche audience: scorned lovers who are either looking to a) get fit to show said ex that they’re better off without them or b) kill said ex and then cover it up. Considering Khloé has had a pretty trash experience with the men she’s publicly been involved with (remember when both Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson cheated on her repeatedly? Hate them), this is an area she knows pretty well. Maybe with all this free time on her hands now, Khloé can sink her teeth into producing more shows about moving on after a bad romance. Also, she could do wonders as a motivational speaker.

Kourtney Kardashian

Let’s be honest, Kourtney is definitely thrilled at the show’s cancellation. ICYMI, the eldest sibling of the famous fam has long been vocal about her disinterest in continuing the series. It’s become an issue, and even a storyline over the past several seasons of KUWTK, culminating in an actual physical fight between Kourtney and Kim in season 18. The gist is that Kourt wants more privacy and wants to spend more time with her kids (which, fair), but for some reason refused to just fully step back from the show, continuing to trash it despite the fact that it literally gave her her livelihood. With her lifestyle brand Poosh launched, we’re betting that Kourt is going to stick to what she knows and loves: focusing on her kids, continuing to grow her brand, collaborating with her sisters on their beauty and fragrance ventures and living her life.

So in essence:

Read this next: Kylie Jenner’s Sassy Tweet Is the Advice We Need Right Now

Kylie Jenner

Folks, Kylie will be fine. As the youngest “self-made” billionaire on Forbes list (a contested title as of late), the owner of several companies and mom to the cutest child ever to grace this earth, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner is set for life. But that probably won’t stop her from expanding her own personal empire. Kylie has been compared to elder sister KKW for her entrepreneurial spirit and has talked openly about expanding her ever-growing makeup and skincare lines. Maybe she’ll tackle haircare next?

Kendall Jenner

Kendall was *barely* involved with the show. She’ll continue to model and *maybe* will finally explain to us what the actual heck Moon Oral Care is and why she’s a partner. Because:

Scott Disick

The Lord is a fan favourite and that probably won’t let up. With a clothing line and home reno show under his (tool) belt, Disick is set to take over…something, that’s for sure. I, for one, see high-end real estate in his future. Perhaps a spot at the Oppenheim Group on Selling Sunset? We already know he has the celeb connections.

Rob Kardashian

Potentially the family member hit the hardest by the recent announcement that the show will be ending is baby brother Rob Kardashian. While Rob had taken a few years off from appearing in the show, deciding not to film after the end of his relationship with Blac Chyna and 2018 hiatus of their reality show, Rob & Chyna, he had just started slowly reentering the KUWTK fold. Just this past summer, after pretty much years of staying out of the public spotlight to focus on his health and daughter Dream, Rob started popping up in photos at family events, like Khloé’s 36th birthday party in June.

Rob was even spotted posing with Khloé’s cheating baby daddy (and maybe current BF), Tristan Thompson.

A source told Us Weekly in July 2020 that Rob had been “taking really good care of himself.” So what does that mean for his future? Maybe he’ll team up with big sister Khloé for a series on healthy living and fitness, or maybe he’ll work on re-vamping his long-forgotten sock line, Arthur George. Winter *is* coming, after all. Even in Calabasas.

Read this next: Forbes Says Kylie Jenner Might Not Be a Billionaire After All

MJ

Honestly MJ is a Queen and will be continue to thrive. She’ll most likely continue living her life, slaying her looks, offering sage words of advice that no one in the family actually applies and being the most relatable member of the family.

For now, the future of the Kardashian fam is up in the air. But they’ll make their moves at some point. And until then, we can probably find Kris up in Calabasas, scrolling through Linkedin.