This Is What Happens When You Kross a Kardashian

Like it or not, the Kardashians wield much power. And, as their fame and influence has grown over the past decade, they’ve shared that power with everyone from their makeup artists to sub-par basketball players. But just because a Kardashian/Jenner blesses you with a sliver of their limelight, it doesn’t mean you get to hang out in Calabasas forever. Cross them, and you’ll find out that blood is thicker than water real quick.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s (likely former) BFF is the latest to learn that lesson the hard way. Woods allegedly spent Monday evening attached to the face of one, Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s philandering baby daddy. It’s a big old mess that reportedly has the whole family reeling. And this isn’t the first time someone close to the family has wronged them and been promptly cancelled.

Here are the peeps who used to have that sweet Kardashian/Jenner favour and what they did to eff it up.

Jordyn Woods

Woods and the younger Jenner were inseparable for seven years after being introduced by Jaden Smith. Woods became a part of the family, with invites to tons of family celebrations (including Kim and Kanye’s wedding), a friend marriage with Kylie in 2017, a role in keeping Kylie’s pregnancy a secret, and a move into Kylie’s mansion last year to help her with new baby, Stormi. And just last month, the three took a sweet trip to Mexico together.

That’s why this alleged incident is so unbelievable—Woods was essentially a sixth sister to the Kardashians/Jenners. The day after Valentine’s Day, which Tristan Thompson celebrated with Khloé and baby True, he was seen making out with someone at a house party. Not a huge shock for Thompson, since he’s cheated on Khloé several times, but when the news dropped that it was possibly Woods, everyone was floored.

Although nothing has been confirmed, Khloé’s been showing her feelings in her Insta stories, posting about betrayal and being broken. Kim also unfollowed both Woods and Thompson on Instagram and, allegedly, Kylie kicked her out of the house. It’s a lot, and if all this is true, it could be just the beginning of the takedown.

Tristan Thompson

This f-boy dweeb has been messing with Khloé for almost a year now. Cheating alone is trash, but what makes this man especially garbage can-worthy is that he stepped out on her just days before she gave birth to their daughter. In an effort to keep their little family together, Khloé stuck with him and her sisters tried to forgive him after an especially amazing takedown episode of KUWTK.

The cheating allegedly didn’t stop, but the couple remained together into 2019. That is until this week when the most recent scandal involving Woods surfaced. It looks like she’s finally (hopefully) had it with Thompson, and although he’ll always be in their lives since he’s True’s dad, he better get used to a life full of some serious Kim and Kourtney death stares.

Steph Shepherd

After working as Kim’s assistant for almost four years, Steph Shepherd was let go when she attempted to take on a larger role that Kim didn’t think she was ready for. It seems like she was given a chance when she was promoted to COO of Kardashian West Brands in 2017. But when she formed a close friendship with Kourtney, Kim called it “unprofessional” on an episode of KUWTK, and parted ways with her later that year.

Although all of the “official” comments state that the parting was amicable, rumours swirled that Shepherd and Kim were no longer speaking. That fire was stoked by an Insta story from Shepherd stating that an important part of self-care is “letting go of a bad friend.” We might never know exactly what went down between the two (and it obviously isn’t as nasty as a cheating scandal), but it sounds like Kim’s former assistant might have overstepped one too many boundaries.

Joyce Bonelli

When you simultaneously get Insta-unfollowed by Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie AND Kris, you know shit’s about to get real. That is what happened to makeup artist Joyce Bonelli last year after almost a decade of collaboration with the family. A source told People that she tried to work deals so they would make less money, and she started telling people she came up with Kanye’s “that shit cray” lyrics. K? Apparently, Bonelli was full of lies, and that’s what caused the family to fire her, an event Bonelli denies ever happened.

And, when she tried to wish Kylie a happy birthday on Insta last year, fans accused her of attempting to remain relevant after being cast aside by the family. This one’s confusing but, tbh, all we really need to know is that their Instagram relationship is over.

Monica Rose

Again, another mass unfollowing, but this time for stylist Monica Rose. She worked with the family for 10 years, and she was let go in 2017. We again got no confirmation on this one, until Kim stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and spilled a little tea.

Apparently, taking credit for something Kanye did is a big no-no. Shocker. The other two Kardashians and the Jenners still haven’t commented on Rose’s fall from grace, but she’s still working with big names like Chrissy Teigen and Kaia Gerber, so her life obviously isn’t in complete shambles.

