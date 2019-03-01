Jordyn Woods: “I’m Not the Reason That Tristan and Khloé Are Not Together”

New month, same drama. We entered March firmly planted in a whole lot of ongoing Jenner-Kardashian chaos that doesn’t appear to be settling down anytime soon.

Red Table Talk, the online talk show hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne, has welcomed some seriously big names since it lauched: They’ve talked with Toni Braxton about surviving divorce, Leah Remini about Scientology, and even gotten personal, like when Willow talked about self-harm and Jada opened up about her issues with hair loss.

But on March 1, one of the most hyped guests yet sat down for the show. Model, reality star and former BFF of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods joined Pinkett Smith to address the controversy that has been dominating our social media feeds for days. Woods reportedly kissed Khloé Kardashian’s ex/baby daddy Tristan Thompson, and has since been excommunicated from the Kardashian-Jenner family and business.

Khloé made it clear on IG that she wasn’t interested in hearing what Woods had to say, but tbh, we really were, so we tuned in to Facebook Watch as soon as the Red Table Talk went live to see it all go down.

Disclaimer: Jordyn Woods and Jada Pinkett Smith go way back

Kicking things off, Jada characterized the 28-minute interview as “the hardest” episodes she’s done because Woods and the Smith family go way back. Jada explains that Woods’ father, who has since passed away, used to be a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The families became close, and Jordyn eventually met Kylie Jenner through Jaden. Will Smith even FaceTimes in at the beginning of the episode, from the set of Bad Boys 3, to encourage her and it’s clear that the Smith family, while recognizing that Woods did do wrong, is standing by her.

Jada’s ground rules

This story has been highly contentious, with people coming for Woods and her family, and even blaming Khloé for what went down. (Annoyingly, the one person who doesn’t seem to be taking any heat is the cheater himself, Tristan Thompson). Before diving into the discussion, Jada made it clear that the Kardashian-Jenners feel betrayed by Woods. Jada told Woods that she needs to tell her truth “through the lens of what your part has been, because that’s the only part you can change and that’s the only part you can be responsible for, heal from and make amends.”

What *really* happened between Jordyn and Tristan

According to Woods, the now-infamous evening began with a dinner out in L.A. with some girlfriends. They later went to a bar, where Thompson happened to be, but Woods says that they were both just doing their own thing. After things died down at the club, Woods says her friends wanted to go to a party, which she later learned was at Thompson’s house. At the time, she says she didn’t worry about the location, actually feeling a source of comfort in the fact that she was familiar with where they were going rather than partying at a stranger’s home.

“We’re all dancing, we’re all drinking, we’re all enjoying the time, and I’m not thinking ‘I shouldn’t be here,’” she says “That’s the first step where I went wrong.”

Woods says that she should never have gone to Thompson’s home, but she denies many of the allegations of what went down once she was there. According to Woods, she never sat in Thompson’s lap, made out with him or slept with him. She says they never left the public area of the party together. She noted that she was sitting on the arm of the sofa where he was sitting and that, “there’s no way it would look like a lap dance, but I can see why people would say ‘oh they’re getting cozy.’”

She says there was “never anything intimate…It was all just an innocent time.”

Jordyn says Tristan did kiss her

After a long night of partying, Woods says she called a car and was getting ready to leave when Thompson kissed her. Woods went into further detail saying that there was no tongue and it wasn’t a make out sesh—and yet, for some reason, she also does not blame Thompson for his actions.

“I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position and when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or get caught up in the moment. Who knows?” she told Jada. Like, cool, that’s super messed up and he should be held accountable for his actions, but apparently that’s not what we’re talking about right now, so moving on…

Jordyn wasn’t “blackout” drunk

Earlier media reports alleged that Woods was “blackout” drunk at Thompson’s house, raising some serious concerns about consent. However, Woods says that the media got it wrong. “I was drunk. I was not tipsy. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she says. “I knew where I was.”

Jordyn says she reached out to Kylie

After she left at 7 a.m. the next morning, Woods says she spoke/texted with Kylie and Khloé, but didn’t tell them the full story. “I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place,” she says. According to Woods, she relayed that she had been at Thompson’s house, but didn’t divulge that she and Thompson had kissed.

“When I was asked about what happened that night, I didn’t tell the truth to the people that I loved. Not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared,” she says.

She added that Kylie knew that she was coming on Red Table Talk but didn’t go further into the details of their communication.

Jordyn says she’s apologized to Khloé

According to Jordyn, she has reached out to Khloé by text and phone and apologized multiple times.

“I let her know that I’m willing to do whatever it takes for her piece of mind…so you know that there was no malicious intent,” says Woods. However, based on Khloé’s tweets, it doesn’t seem like this happened?

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Jordyn won’t take responsibility for Khloé and Tristan’s breakup

While the entire FLARE office was watching Red Table Talk, Khloé was on Twitter, and she was not here for what Woods was saying. In her conversation with Jada, which was filmed earlier this week, Woods refused to accept that responsibility. “I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” she says, adding that she recognizes that this situation may have made it harder for the couple to stay together but is not the sole reason their family split.

Is this whole thing a publicity stunt?

With Keeping Up with the Kardashian set to return on March 31, there has been justified skepticism around this controversy and people wondering if it’s just all to ramp up ratings for Season 16. However, Woods says that isn’t about the reality show. “I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt, but this is my real life.”

Related:

From Jordyn Woods to Lady Gaga, How We Talk about Cheating Matters

Tristan Thompson Says Having a Baby Girl “Changed Him,” But We’re Not Convinced

This Is What Happens When You Kross a Kardashian