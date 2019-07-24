Jennifer Lopez Is *Living Proof* Life is Better at 50

Listen up, y’all—J-Lo turns 50 today and let’s just say that she is #goals for anyone who is currently finding their twenties and thirties a little… sucky. From her red-hot career (think: a Las Vegas show, a successful TV series, all of the romcoms and a makeup collection) to her adorable twins to her super-sweet relationship with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, we rounded up 14 times that birthday girl J-Lo proved to all of us that the best is yet to come.

Jennifer Lopez Birthday 1 / 14 (Photo: instagram/j.lo) When she showed off her rock-hard abs while celebrating her 49th birthday

