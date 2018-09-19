Are Justin and Hailey Married or What?

As of last Thursday, September 13, we thought this question was settled: Per a report by People, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were married that very day in a civil ceremony in New York.

OR WERE THEY?

Later that week, Hailey took to Twitter to deny the rumour, writing: “I understand where the speculation is coming from but I’m not married yet!” We can’t show you the Tweet because she has since deleted it, which is… confusing, to say the least. Add to that the fact that other people close to the pair are saying they *did* get married, and it’s all feeling a bit like the lyrics to ‘What Do You Mean?’ They’re nodding their heads yes, but they want to say no.

So, who (or what) are we to believe? Here’s what we know:

1. Alec Baldwin says they *are* married

Hailey’s uncle Alec was asked about their potential nuptials at an event this weekend. “They just went off and got married and I don’t know what the deal is,” he told a reporter before dashing off down the red carpet. Honestly, seems like he knows about as much as we do.

2. They got married but didn’t have a wedding?

According to further reporting by People, Justin and Hailey don’t really count the court house ceremony that (allegedly) happened last week to be a proper wedding. Instead, they’re planning a lavish bash with friends and family in a church, and that’s when they’ll really consider themselves *married*. Important distinctions, people. In fact, according to this source, they don’t even plan on wearing rings until after the party.

3. Justin Bieber’s mom is being cryptic

Patti Malette, a.k.a. Justin Bieber’s mom, has been busy on the Twitter of late, and her tweets may mean nothing… or EVERYTHING. Interpret these as you will.

On September 16, she wrote: “Haters gonna hate,” with the hastag #LoveWins.

Y’all read WAY too much into everything. 🙄 Lol. #LoveWins — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) September 17, 2018

The next day, using the same hashtag, she tweeted: “Y’all read WAY too much into everything.” ??????

4. Justin and Hailey are in Europe RN

Pictures of Justin serenading Hailey with a guitar around Buckingham Palace have popped up in the last day or so, and this is relevant because: honeymoon??? It’s not Paris, but it’s better than just chilling around the pad in Cambridge, Ont.

