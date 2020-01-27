Emotional Tributes, Historic Wins and More Highlights from the 2020 Grammys

It may have been music’s biggest night, but the 2020 Grammy Awards was noticeably sombre following the news of the untimely deaths of 41-year-old basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, in a helicopter crash that took place just hours before and claimed the lives of nine people in total.

Grief surrounding the news was further amplified by the location of the Grammys—the Staples Center, home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant spent his entire NBA career and led his team to five championships over a span of 20 years. As the event commenced, host Alicia Keys addressed the tragedy, saying, “Here we are, together on music’s biggest night, celebrating the artists that do it best. But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero. And we’re literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

Still, as they say in the biz, “the show must go on,” and that it did, despite the sadness and controversy (ahem, the ousting of Grammy CEO Deborah Dugan) leading up to it.

Below, the highlights from the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Alicia Keys’, Boys II Men’s and Lizzo’s tributes to Kobe Bryant

"Tonight is for Kobe." Lizzo dedicates her Grammy's performance to the legend.pic.twitter.com/2qZVkxe74F — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 27, 2020

Nominee and winner Lizzo opened the show by dedicating her performance to the late NBA star. “Tonight is for Kobe,” she said before belting out the lyrics “I’m crying, cuz I love you,” from her song “Cuz I Love You.” Shortly after, Alicia Keys took the stage and was joined by Boys II Men for an emotional a cappella performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Before their performance, Keys noted, “We never imagined in a million years we’d have to start the show like this… We wanted to do something that could describe, a tiny bit, how we all feel right now.”

Following the performance, Keys said, “We love you Kobe,” and the camera panned to Kobe’s jerseys hanging in the arena.

"We love you Kobe." @aliciakeys and Boyz II Men sing in tribute to Kobe Bryant and his family at the opening of the #Grammys https://t.co/kk0nIau0ee pic.twitter.com/v3KpXSkvyW — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 27, 2020

And later in the evening, while accepting the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo alluded to Bryant’s sudden death, saying, “This whole week I’ve been lost in my problems, stressed out, and then in an instant all of that can go away and your priorities really shift. Today, all of my little problems I thought were the biggest in the world were gone, and I realized that there’s people hurting right now.”

Billie Eilish’s history-making wins

“Please don’t be me. Please.” Billie Eilish being genuinely disgusted by her own success is one of the most hilarious things I’ve ever seen at a major awards show. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/MCTb9o9IJV — Music Group (@MusicGroup19) January 27, 2020

The big winner of the night was 18-year-old Billie Eilish who picked up a total of five awards at the 2020 Grammys: Album of the Year, Pop Vocal Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist and Record of the Year. She is now the youngest-ever solo performer to win Album of the Year, beating out Taylor Swift, who won Album of the Year at the age of 20 for “Fearless.” Eilish appeared shocked and embarrassed by her wins, and while accepting the award for Album of the Year, she said, “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this?”

But perhaps the best moment was when Eilish won Record of the Year, just minutes after winning Album of the Year. (She was still backstage when the award was announced.) Obviously overwhelmed, she appeared from backstage to accept the award, simply said “Thank you” into the microphone and swiftly left. Boss move.

Demi Lovato’s emotional yet triumphant return to the stage

Demi Lovato performed live for the first time in nearly two years at Sunday night’s Grammys, debuting a new song, “Anyone,” which she wrote and recorded four days before suffering an overdose that almost took her life in July 2018. As the song began, Lovato was overcome with emotion, unable to sing, and asked her pianist to restart the song from the beginning. From there, she powered through the raw, emotionally charged ballad, which left the audience feeling all the feels, and even prompted a message from Lovato’s former friend Selena Gomez, who wrote on her Instagram story: “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational and DESERVED this moment was. Demi I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

The ultimate “Old Town Road” remix featuring BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and Nas

It wouldn’t have been the Grammy awards without a performance of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” which made history in July 2019 by becoming the longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with a total of 19 weeks. The 20-year-old rapper upped the ante with the ultimate remix of the song (which won a Grammy for best pop duo/group performance), inviting BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey (aka the Yodelling Walmart kid) and Nas to the stage to add their own flair to the track. (Billy Ray Cyrus was there too, obvs.) The performance started off with Lil Nas X singing in a room with Bryant’s jersey laid on a a chair—a subtle tribute to the late basketball player. Lil Nas X then made his way through a variety of rooms, each of which hosted one of his collaborators, who would put their own spin on the popular song. (BTS paid a tribute to their home, singing “Seoul Town Road.”)

Nas wrapped up his part of the performance with another shoutout to Bryant, saying, “Kobe, we love you.”

Camila Cabello’s song to her dad, who was sitting in the audience

Sweet #GRAMMYs moment: @Camila_Cabello's performance of #FirstMan brought her father to tears in the audience. ❤️ See a list of the night's winners so far: https://t.co/paCJocfdIS pic.twitter.com/wl0gH7GlCJ — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 27, 2020

As if the night weren’t emotional enough, Camila Cabello decided to perform “First Man,” a song dedicated to her father, who was in the audience. Toward the end of the song, Cabello walked up to her dad (while home videos from her childhood played in the background) and sang, “You were the first man that really loved me,” holding his hand as he wept. But while some found the performance to be heartfelt, others described the tribute as a “tacky tearjerker on a night when there were real tears to be shed.”

Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Rich and Kirk Franklin’s tribute to Nipsey Hussle

On a night where a tribute to Nipsey Hussle was planned, Kobe Bryant's legacy also loomed large. The 2020 #Grammys gave LA’s treasured sons a deserved victory lap (via @jnajefferson)https://t.co/jtYU5h9GDt pic.twitter.com/NYL1qlickj — UPROXX (@UPROXX) January 27, 2020

Late rapper Nipsey Hussle was also remembered at the 2020 Grammys thanks to touching musical tributes by Meek Mill and DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG, Roddy Rich and Kirk Franklin, who performed their Nipsey collab, “Higher,” which was released two months after the 33-year-old rapper’s death last March and won this year’s award for Best Rap/Sung Performance collaboration. The artists also paid tribute to Kobe by projecting a photo of the late basketball player onto the big screen alongside Nipsey.

During the pre-televised segment of Sunday’s Grammys, Nipsey posthumously received the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for his track “Racks in the Middle.” Members of Nipsey’s family accepted the award on his behalf, with his grandmother saying, “I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart. So thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The food stuck in Nick Jonas’ teeth

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

And because we all need some lightness and humour, we’ll leave you with this: Nick Jonas performed at the Grammys with what looks like spinach stuck in his teeth. Luckily, he is being a good sport about it, tweeting, “And at least you all know I eat my greens.”