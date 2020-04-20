Meghan and Harry Handed Out Meals in L.A. During COVID-19 Crisis

Royals around the world are actively involved in doing what they can to assist with conquering the coronavirus pandemic. Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have helped in many ways in the battle with COVID-19, including recently delivering food to people with life-threatening illnesses in the Los Angeles area.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently relocated from Canada to Meghan’s native Los Angeles, personally delivered food packages through Project Angel Food, a “nonprofit organization in Los Angeles County which provides free meals for people too sick to shop and cook for themselves.”

The Sussexes delivered the care packages on April 15, according to one surprised recipient, Dan Tyrell, who was expecting a delivery from the nonprofit to his home in West Hollywood.

“They were both nice and very down-to-earth people,” he said to WEHOville in an amusing account of the event. “They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans.

Read this next: Meghan and Harry Are Officially Just Celebs

“I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty.

“Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them.”

It was at this moment Dan realized who was delivering the care packages!

“If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara!” he joked.

According to HELLO! UK, Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, said to WEHOville he was thrilled Harry and Meghan offered to assist the organization.

Read this next: Meghan and Harry Moved to L.A. and People Have Feelings

“They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload,” he revealed.

“So they made deliveries in West Hollywood today. It’s really, really amazing. We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people.”

It is reported that Richard said he hadn’t intended to make the Sussexes’ assistance public.

Harper’s Bazaar reported a source said the duke and duchess “were properly distanced and followed all of the organization’s strong protective guidelines” while they made over 20 delivers on Wednesday.

Read this next: Meghan Markle Is Proof That Setting Boundaries Will Improve Your Life (and Lewk)

On April 15, it was also reported Harry and Meghan would be donating £90,000 (approximately $158,000) to Feeding Britain to provide support during the world’s battle with COVID-19. The money was generated through “excess profits” from the BBC broadcast of their 2018 wedding, according to Town & Country.

Feeding Britain is chaired by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who wed the couple at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan’s philanthropic efforts come after they relocated to Los Angeles with Archie. The duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, also lives in the city.

Meghan and Harry’s support is no doubt appreciated during this difficult time. As of this writing, the US has over 639,700 COVID-19 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine and over 5,000 people have been hospitalized from the virus in California alone. There have been more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus in 185 countries and regions. The illness has killed more than 138,000 people worldwide, and more than 525,000 people have recovered from it so far.