The Biggest Hits and Misses of the Golden Globes

On January 6, celebs took to the red carpet for the 76th annual Golden Globes awards. The first show of the awards season—which has a (possibly unwarranted) rep as an Oscars predictor—was, well, a bit boring, but it *did* have have some high points: Gorgeous gowns! Celebs mingling—in sometimes hilarious ways, thanks to that famous open bar! Timotheé Chalamet in a harness! But there were also some things we’d never ask for. (*Ahem* Green Book.)

Below, we break down the biggest hits and misses from the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony. CC: the Oscars. Take notes, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Good

A (finally) diverse red carpet

With films like Crazy Rich Asians, Roma and Black Panther nominated, and with Sandra Oh at the helm, we knew this year’s Golden Globes was going to (thankfully) look different than any other year, and it did not disappoint.

The carpet was a melanin dreamland. Hello, Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh and the *entire* cast of Black Panther!

But the red carpet and nominations weren’t only racially diverse. The cast of Pose, which includes five transgender women of colour, served allll the lewks on the red carpet. Indya Moore, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross weren’t nominated for awards themselves, but as Cosmo noted, they showed up in support of their co-star, Billy Porter, who a) also slayed in a bejewelled cape and b) was nominated for best actor in a drama TV series.

The diversity of this year’s show definitely did not go unnoticed, with Oh paying tribute to the “faces of change” in the crowd in her opening monologue. “In all honesty, I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change,” she said. “And I’m not fooling myself. I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you. And I see you. All of these faces of change. And now so will everyone else.”

We just have one quibble with Oh’s powerful words: We can and should get used to this type of slayage at awards shows and other major showbiz events, because it’s long overdue. So, yeah, we’re actually hoping next year’s red carpet is more of the same.

Sandra Oh’s parents

Forget every recipient of an actual award, because host Sandra Oh’s parents won the Golden Globes. In a night that gave us some great pairings, and an even greater selection of potential Oscar hosts (we humbly submit Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, or Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Oh’s parents were our OTP. From taking part in her opening monologue (albeit unknowingly), to furiously applauding her wins (of which there were many; she took home the Best Actress statue for her role in Killing Eve and was the first Asian woman ever to host the show), Mr and Mrs. Oh gave us all the feels to get us through the next few weeks of winter, and had us all cutting onions and running to phone our parents.

Oh, in true great-daughter form, gave her iconic rents the shoutout they deserved. “There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful that they’re here. I’d like to thank my mother and my father,” Oh said during her acceptance speech, before thanking them again in Korean and bowing towards them.

Regina King’s call for gender parity on set

In a night that was surprisingly apolitical, King accepted her Golden Globe with a rallying cry. Taking home the award for best supporting actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, King—who look like a straight up queen onstage—took the opportunity to challenge Hollywood, vowing to use her soapbox to continue the work of Time’s Up and promising that women will make up 50% of the staff for any of her projects over the next two years. “I just want to say that I’m going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years everything that I produce I am making a vow—and it’s going to be tough—to make sure that everything that I produce—that is 50% women,” King said. “And I just challenge anyone out there—anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”

Emma Stone’s Aloha apology

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it exchange, actress Emma Stone hilariously apologized for her role in the travesty of a movie that was 2015’s Aloha. The film, which also featured Bradley Cooper and Rachel McAdams, cast Stone as Air Force pilot Allison Ng, a character who was meant to be one quarter Chinese and one quarter Hawaiian descent, which Stone is clearly not.

While praising Crazy Rich Asians, Oh called out Hollywood for its continued whitewashing, saying of CRA, “It is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha.” (In the live-action remake of Japanese anime and manga classic Ghost in the Shell, Scarlett Johansson played Major Motoko Kusangi. She’s also not Japanese.) In response, Stone yelled “I’m sorry!” from the audience.

Stone later told the Los Angeles Times, “It wasn’t like I planned it, but I did say it.”

Stone has commented on the controversial casting in the past. “I’ve become the butt of many jokes,” Stone said in a 2015 interview with Australian site news.com.au. “I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.” But this time, she publicly apologized in a *very* Stone way, and the internet loved (and accepted) it.

Your move, ScarJo.

Elizabeth Moss’s support of the ACLU

The Handmaid’s Tale actor may have been wearing what looked like a simple LBD, but it was actually a RBD (really big deal). Moss used her big night to help launch the Rad initiative in support of the American Civil Liberties Union. Per their Instagram account, Rad, which launched the day of the Globes, is an “Agency for Advocacy,” that uses global platforms for philanthropy and awareness. Moss’s stylist—the infamous Karla Welch—posted to her Instagram the same day, announcing that all of the designer’s Moss rocked on the red carpet (which include big names like Roger Vivier, Tamara Mellon and Dior) had donated to the ACLU in Moss’s name.

“The red carpet is a uniquely powerful and global platform that can provide meaningful opportunities for Philanthropy, Advocacy and Awareness for Causes you Care about,” Rad wrote in a post to Instagram. “There is no company dedicated to using The Red Carpet for Good. We are that company.”

The “Fiji Water Girl”

While watching a myriad of celebs make their entrance, fans were quick to notice a figure lurking in the back of any and all photos, water in hand, smirk in place. “Fiji Water Girl,” otherwise known as Canadian model Kelleth Cuthbert, immediately went viral, serving looks and living her best life.

Not only did she gift parched celebs (and those of us thirsty for some blonde Chris Messina) with a quench-defying bottle of water, she’s gifted us with our first meme of 2019.

We stan a scene-stealing (Canadian) Queen!

The Bad

Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet

Just over a year after he was accused of sexual misconduct by his former stylist—and shunned by some big-name celebs at last year’s Golden Globe red carpet—the E! host was back, this time sporting a Time’s Up bracelet. In his introduction of the bracelet with co-host Giuliana Rancic, Seacrest said it was a celebration of the Time’s Up movement’s accomplishments over the last year.

Last year, when we heard he’d still be hosting E!’s red carpet coverage, FLARE hoped Seacrest would face tough questions from activists, but we were sorely disappointed. The majority of celebs side-stepped him altogether, and those who did speak to him failed to address the allegations. Which is all to say that seeing Seacrest back on the carpet, getting chummy with celebs like Taraji P. Henson (who gave him the most *major* side-eye last year) and talking about his own Time’s Up bracelet, acting like nothing had happened, felt a little… off.

“Ryan Seacrest showing off his #TimesUp bracelet. Help,” tweeted Buzzfeed journalist Kate Arthur of the awks AF moment.

“Ryan Seacrest is wearing a Times Up bracelet. I hope his wrist bursts into flames,” tweeted This Magazine publisher Lisa Whittington-Hill.

Tech and entertainment editor Rachel King commented on Hollywood’s goldfish memory, tweeting, “Can’t believe how many women are cozying up & giggling along w/Ryan Seacrest this year. Less than a year ago at the Oscars, no one would stop to talk to him. Can’t decide if their publicists are forcing them or they’re just that thirsty. Short memories in Hollywood.”

Seacrest, in a statement released shortly before the allegations surfaced in 2017, denied all allegations of misconduct.

Chrissy Metz *maybe* called Allison Brie a bitch?

This is a conspiracy theory for the ages. The twittersphere was alight on Sunday night with the rumour that This is Us actress Chrissy Metz called actress Allison Brie a bitch. Metz, who was being interviewed on the red carpet, was allegedly caught on mic calling Brie “such a bitch” when asked if she knew her. While the audio is *seriously* hard to make out and we have a hard time believing that KATE of all people would say *that,* viewers were quick to jump to conclusions.

Brie for her part, was allegedly very confused.

According to UsWeekly, Metz and Brie have since cleared the air, as the This is Us starlet revealed to the outlet that they’d texted about the situation, and Aj Gibson—the reporter who initially interviewed Metz on the carpet—told People he believes the actress called Brie a “babe.”

Either way, we’re all for women talking it out and supporting each other. Can we please just agree to leave pitting women against each other (in fabricated situations or not) in 2018?

Time’s Up x 2

This year’s show marked the one-year anniversary of the Time’s Up movement, when celebrities walked the carpet dressed in black and arm-in-arm with activists like Tarana Burke. The past 12 months have seen some major steps taken towards addressing sexual assault across all industries. But aside from those aforementioned bracelets, the movement didn’t have much of a presence at this year’s ceremony. Celebs like Lena Waithe continued to rock black and Anne Hathaway carried a Time’s Up ribbon, but apart from King’s call for parity in the workplace, the movement—and by extension the still-rampant harassment it aims to eradicate—seemed out of mind. This was especially galling considering the show happened on the last night of Lifetime’s Surviving R Kelly, the shocking documentary series featuring harrowing interviews with women who have accused the singer of sexual assault.

After such a rallying cry last year, wearing a bracelet—but failing to challenge Lady Gaga, an advocate for sexual assault survivors, on her resistance to taking part in the documentary on Kelly—seems almost trivial.

Green Book Director Peter Farrelly’s speech

For a movie that cleaned up at the awards show, taking home three Golden Globes: best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali, best screenplay and best motion picture—musical or comedy, Green Book is a film steeped in controversy. The film, which details the true story of African-American classical jazz pianist Don Shirley and his relationship with his Italian-American bodyguard, Tony Vallelongo, has been criticized by Shirley’s family, who were not consulted in the creation of the film, for misconstruing Shirley and Vallelongo’s relationship, erasing Shirley’s legacy and memory and perpetuating the “magical negro” archetype. So in a way, it seems only fitting that while accepting the award for best film, director Peter Farrelly (who is himself white) would dole out some seriously unasked for advice. “This story gave me hope and I wanted to share that hope with you,” Farrelly said around the two-minute mark. “This movie is for everybody. If Don Shirley and Tony Vallelonga could find common ground, we all can. All we have to do is talk and to not judge people by their differences, but to look for what we have in common.” *insert eye roll*

While well-intentioned in theory, Farrelly’s comments oversimplify an *extremely* complex issue—much like his film, tbh. Racism is still alive and well in 2019. As we can see from the increasingly disparaging comments on immigrants from the leader of the free world, the rise of the alt-right and the continued brutality of Black men and women at the hands of the police—talking is not *all* we have to do.

Bradley Cooper shaved his beard

After gracing us with the Bradley Cooper we never knew we needed: That voice! That scruffy mane! That beard! The Coops has promptly denied us of all earthly pleasure by kicking off awards season sans his leading lady—the beard.

Listen, Cooper is gorgeous in any and all stages of facial hair, but seriously, once you see the beard you can’t go back. It is straight up not the same. Those glistening blue eyes? Meh, they’re kind of dull now. That heart-stopping smile? I think my heart will make it.

Bradley, there’s still plenty of time to grow it back for the Oscars! Give the people what they want!

The Bonus:

Timotheé Chalamet in a sparkly harness

We’re into it. That is all.

