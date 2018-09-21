Let’s Just Say It: Gonzo Has Already Outstyled Harry

Harry Styles has style. That’s something all of his fans have known and loved about him since his 1D days. From bright floral prints to vibrant colours, he can basically wear any garment of clothing (even if it’s meant to be an Ikea bed cover) and flawlessly pull it off—he even experimented with some signature looks with James Cordon during an episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Styles was also featured in a dreamy Gucci ad campaign this week shot in historic Villa Lante, a quaint garden in Central Italy, where he posed with adorable farm animals. This was, unsurprisingly, not the first time he’s done this kind of shoot, but the world is still left baffled when they’re presented with such perfection. How’s it possible for someone to look that chic while holding a tiny piglet?

But as everyone started talking more and more about his sense of style, a few people began questioning where his inspiration comes from. These questions led to a deep investigation and in one single tweet, all of our questions were answered—and our view of Harry changed forever.

i knew it pic.twitter.com/1irp0OCcGk — gracie has exams today (@foreignlads) September 19, 2018

From poses to prints, to overall pizzazz, Harry is trying to be like our beloved Muppet, and the impeccably stylish Gonzo the Great even admitted it himself.

While it’s one thing to draw inspiration from your idols, it’s another to plagiarize their swag. Re: Gucci ad campaign (see above) and music video for Sign of the Times (see below).

This is getting scary. Were you the inspiration for why he flew in Sign of the Times?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tE9x3PG19v — Wouldn't It Be Nice (@_Jeannie5_) September 21, 2018

He’s even copied exact outfits—as if we wouldn’t notice.

Fans are coming together to say that while they love Harry, he’ll never reach The Great Gonzo’s level of style. Frankly, it’s untouchable. He’s been rocking those three-piece, heavily patterned suits years before Harry was even born (24 to be exact), and he’ll continue rocking ’em for years to come. But good for you for trying, Harry. (We still love you).

harry styles wishes he had half the sauce gonzo does https://t.co/bQM1hvqSYn — carol danvers is the captain now🌙 (@agoghve) September 19, 2018

