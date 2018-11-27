What Our Favourite Feminists Are Giving as Holiday Gifts this Year

Jenny Wright, executive director St. John’s Status of Women Council/Women’s Centre

My feminist Christmas go-to is always books, because sharing and honouring women’s stories is the best form of resistance, healing and learning. On this year’s list: A Woman’s Almanac: Your Guide to Feminism, Activism and Change, published by my organization and Breakwater books. It’s the perfect planner, combined with stories, art and activism from Newfoundland and Labrador women. Alo on my list: Rage Becomes Her by Soraya Chemaly. This foundational feminist text was a game changer for me and I can’t wait to share it with the women in my life.

Farrah Khan, educator and sexual violence support worker

This year I’ll be giving prints from Chief Lady Bird, the book I’m Afraid of Men by Vivek Shraya and donations to local sexual assault centres—especially in rural, remote and northern areas.

Julie Lalonde, women’s rights advocate and activist

I’m a big fan of giving self-care gifts to friends because the patriarchy is exhausting and we can all use a little pick-me-up. This year, I’m giving all my gal pals a sex toy. 2018 has been rough and I feel like the best counterstrike against the stories of #MeToo is a vibrator. Lelos are *chef’s kiss*. I want all the women in my life to soothe their weary souls with some serious me time. Orgasms for everyone, I say!

Tanya Talaga, journalist and author of Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death and Hard Truths in a Northern City

I’m an author, so, I like to give books, something you can hold in your hand, feel and read that is tactical and not on a screen. This year I’ll be giving copies of Split Tooth by Inuit artist Tanya Tagaq. The book is a beautiful, heart-wrenching read that manages to blend issues of social equity, feminism and lyrical writing all into one.

Sara Roque, filmmaker and writer

This year and every year I give books and art by Indigenous peoples. For me it’s a way to support Indigenous voices of this country and to celebrate our Indigenous pride. I love to give Indigenous bling and usually buy jewellery online or at markets. Some of my artisan favourites this year include Skye Paul from Running Fox Beads and Theresa Stevenson. Authors I will be buying this year include Tanya Tagaq, Eden Robinson and Terese Mailhot.

Shaun O’Brien, legal director and chief counsel, The Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund

This year I’m giving feminist t-shirts, whether it’s The Future is Female by Otherwild or We Should All Be Feminists by Siytshirt. Why? Spread the word, there can never be too many feminists! Plus they are fashionable.

Soraya Chemaly, activist and author of Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger

Holiday gifts that are experiences are wonderful. Small and simple things, like reading out loud a book that a person might never think to read. So, for men, that often means books by and about women. The Power by Naomi Alderman will be a book that I will be giving to friends this year.

Chief Lady Bird, artist

This year I am giving handmade jewelry by Indigenous artists that I purchased at Indigenous Fashion Week Toronto: Brit Ellis, Inuk 360, Mad Aunty, White Otter Design Co., Hinaani Design and Running Fox Beads!

I have so much love and adoration for the incredible artists in our community who work with beads, seal skin, hide, etc. The smell of the hide alone connects me to my ancestors. It’s important to acknowledge the labour that goes into these pieces and the thoughtfulness in contemporary designs. I urge anyone who is drawn to Indigenous art to seek out local artists to support instead of buying from companies who appropriate from us.

Anne Thériault, writer; Toronto

The gift I’m most excited to give this year was actually my sister’s idea, so I can’t take any credit on this one. She and our other sister and I are all going to pitch in on a gift for our mother, so mom, if you’re reading this please stop immediately or else you’ll spoil your own surprise! We’re going to book a photoshoot for our family and get prints done for everyone. Like a lot of moms, mine was absent from most of my childhood photos—sometimes because she was behind the camera, sometimes because she was shy, sometimes because nobody thought to include her—and now I find myself wishing I had more pictures of us together. So really, it’s as much a gift to myself as it is to her.

Rebecca Traister, author of Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger; New York

I’m excited to gift the following: Eloquent Rage by Brittney Cooper, Rage Becomes Her by Soraya Chemaly, and Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud by Anne Helen Peterson. Also this tiny, beautiful “Fuck You” pin by Erica Weiner, which my husband gave me for my last birthday and which I love beyond measure.

