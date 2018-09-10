Drake and Meek Mill Made Up, So Why Can’t These Celeb Feuds End?

At his September 8, 2018 concert in Boston, MA, Drake a.k.a Aubrey Graham, surprised fans by bringing out rapper Meek Mill. But this wasn’t just *any* surprise guest. The rappers—who performed Mill’s song “Dreams and Nightmares”—have been feuding since 2015, when Mill, who was then engaged to Drizzy’s longtime BFF and forever crush Nicki Minaj, accused the OVO singer of using a ghostwriter. Drake, never one to pass up an opportunity to reveal his heartache, released two scathing diss tracks back to back, and the rest, as they say, is history. Since 2015, a lot has happened: Mill and Minaj broke up (with the latter becoming seriously problematic), Mill spent time in prison and Drizzy continued to not-very-discreetly pine for Rihanna, stand up comedy Queen Tiffany Haddish and have a little Aubrey along the way. So why the sudden reconciliation? Maybe, like a fine wine, age has done them well, maybe Drizzy’s latest feud with Pusha-T (which dropped the bombshell that Drake was a DILF) has him reminiscing for a simpler time, or maybe, Mill needs a career reboot, and Drake, as a new, still emotional father, is looking to make amends. Whatever the reason, we can all agree that it’s for the better. And the rappers definitely seem to agree. Both artists shared their thoughts on the reunion on Instagram and sealed the deal with a game of ping pong after the show (so you know it’s real).

Drizzy and Mill join a long and historical list of celeb feuds. From the Capulets and the Montagues to Joan Crawford and Bette Davis to Taylor Swift and everyone on the planet, feuds are a rite of passage for the rich and famous. Not so typical? Making up. But if these two can put their differences aside, why can’t some of out other faves do the same? Below, some of the celebs we *need* to see kiss and make up.

Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff

For many ’90s kids, *this* was the feud to start them all. Like any good early aughts feud, it started with a boy. Tiger Beat was all the rage, Nick Carter was still posted up on every girl’s walls and Hilary Duff and the younger Carter were *the* hot ticket couple. That’s until a year-and-a-half into their relationship, when Carter started dating Lindsay Lohan, because he was “bored.” Which is just, really, rude? Cue snarky back-and-forth between Duff and Lohan, including digs on SNL and badmouthing to co-stars. The feud ultimately ended in Duff’s next BF, Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden, refusing to autograph merch for Lohan’s younger brother. The actresses publicly put their feud to rest in 2007, with Hilary telling People, “We are both adults, and whatever happened, happened when we were young”—but they haven’t been seen together since. While we’re glad they both realized Carter wasn’t worth it, we can’t help but reminisce about what could have been. In fact, with the impending birth of her second child, now is the *perfect* time for Duff to jet off for a baby-moon with her could-have-been bestie. May we suggest Mykonos? We know Lindsay could show her some moves.

Kanye West and Jay Z

The men who gave us Watch the Throne also served up one of rap’s biggest contemporary feuds. HOV and Ye used to be the best of friends, but during an October 2016 concert, West spoke out against his one-time bestie, revealing that their children—Blue Ivy and North—had yet to have a play date. He also criticized Jay and his wife Beyoncé for failing to reach out after Kim Kardashian West’s traumatizing robbery in Paris. In response, Jay called out the rapper’s erratic behaviour on his 2017 album 4:44 and told the Rap Radar podcast that Ye’s rant hurt him—specifically because it was about Bey and their family. “You know it’s a problem because me and him would have been talked about it, been our issues resolved,” he told the podcast. “And he knows he crossed the line.” No word yet on whether or not bros have talked, but in a recent (and v. cryptic tweet), Ye alluded to a reconciliation, saying: “throne2 coming soon.” Fingers crossed!

“Jay do u hear somethin” pic.twitter.com/psQMl1b8tU — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) September 9, 2018

Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez

This feud would be over *real* quick, if Carey tuned in to Entertainment Tonight (or Instagram or any form of social media). In a literal sun-defying level of shade, songstress Carey has essentially denied knowing about Jennifer Lopez’s existence for the better part of a decade. It all began when Carey was asked about J.Lo in an interview. The pop diva responded with the now iconic, “I don’t know her.” Despite Lopez confirming that they’ve met numerous times, Carey has doubled down, telling Watch What Happens Live‘s Andy Cohen in 2016, “You know what? I’m very forgetful,” when he pressed her on the issue. While we do appreciate dedication to one’s craft (in this case, pettiness), it’s time for Carey to give it a rest. Yes, J.Lo has a hot bod, powerhouse voice and envy-inducing dance moves, but Carey has a lot going on too: she’s a businesswoman, actor and singer in her own right (not to mention, her gorgeous gams are insured for $1 billion). C’mon, Mimi, there’s definitely enough room for both of you in the pop culture game.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj

This very new feud is arguably the most upsetting of them all. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are both rap goddesses in their own right, at least in part because they don’t pull punches with their lyrics—but apparently, that’s true in real life, too. At the 2018 Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party on September 7, Bardi and Minaj reportedly came to blows, with the “Bodak Yellow” rapper appearing to lunge at Minaj, before throwing her shoe at the singer. Photos from later in the evening show Cardi B sporting a ripped gown and large bump on her forehead as she was escorted out of the venue. In a lengthy Instagram post, Cardi insinuated the fight came about after Minaj made comments about the rapper’s daughter, writing: “when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my ability to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f-ckin off!!” The rappers have previously shot down rumours of a feud and collaborated on 2017’s “Motosport.” Since the altercation, the twittersphere has been divided, with some Twitter users using the fight to demonstrate how men are the “superior gender.” These comments are further proof that we need ladies to stick together—we’re already up against the patriarchy, let’s not make it harder by fighting each other.

JBiebs and Proper Footwear

Yes, this is a hill we will die on. Justin Bieber, Stratford, Ont.’s own hometown hero, has been trying to make slides and socks happen since summer 2017. Biebs, baby, it’s not going to happen. From golf dates to hitting the streets of NYC with his fiancée in straight up hotel slippers (ugh), this soon-to-be hubby has proven that his heart truly lies with everyone’s favourite public-pool shower footwear. We can only pray that his impending move back up to the Great White North—and those inevitable Canadian winters—will force the crooner to *finally* make the switch to closed-toe shoes. Trust us Biebs, your arches will thank you.

