A Destiny’s Child Musical Is Coming. Here’s What We’d Want to See

OK, ladies, it’s time to get in formation and get on Ticketmaster, because Destiny’s Child is coming to Broadway!

On April 22, the OG girl group’s former manager (and father to living legends, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter and Solange Knowles) Mathew Knowles, announced that he’s set to produce a musical about the famous group.

Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical is reportedly going to “pull back the curtain,” and “will start its roller coaster tale at the point of humble beginnings and travel through a captivating storyline addressing the layers of evolution–good and bad–that Knowles faced during his pioneering climb into the music industry. Ultimately, the story shares the message that building a dream takes sacrifice, even at the cost of everything and everyone you love.”

And can we just say: Praise Bey! Forget the half-baked Spice Girls reunion, *this* is the late 90s/early 2000s nostalgia content we need.

The musical is set to debut in Beyoncé’s hometown of Houston, Texas in 2020 before hitting the road and travelling to famous theatre locales like Broadway and London’s West End—where we can only hope that Her Majesty will make an appearance. The Queen appreciating a queen, amiright?

With most millennials growing up alongside the trio, and waiting with bated breath for an *official* reunion tour, this foray onto Broadway is undeniably high stakes, with equally as high expectations from fans. So, we have some suggestions.

Below, five things we’re hoping to see (and not see) make the jump from IRL to the stage. BTW Matthew Knowles, we’re available for consultation.

An appearance from Miss Tina (or at least her costumes)

If you’re not following Tina Knowles-Lawson on Instagram, you’re seriously missing out. Mama Knowles is a national treasure. And she’s a treasure that should be celebrated on stage. While not as vocal as her ex-husband, Mama Tina played an integral role in DC’s iconic looks, designing and sewing their costumes in the early years of their success and making them into a trio known for OTT coordinated ensembles.

While she stopped serving lewks for her daughter long ago (Bey chose the design house Balmain for her epic 2018 #Beychella performance), how fun would it be to feature some of Mama Tina’s old designs on stage. TBH, all that late 90s sparkle and campiness would fit in perfectly on Broadway.

Clarity on what happened with the founding members

While the Destiny’s Child we now know and love is comprised of three members—Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams—the road to the final trio was not bump-free. Initially started in 1990 under the name Girl’s Thyme, the group was comprised of six girls. By 1996, when the group officially became known as Destiny’s Child, Mathew Knowles had dropped three of the original members and added a new girl: LeToya Luckett, making the original members Rowland, Beyoncé, Luckett and rapper LaTavia Roberson.

After finding success with the release of their seminal bops, “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and “Say My Name,” Luckett and Roberson were replaced by Williams and singer Farrah Franklin. Their dismissal came just after the singers accused Knowles of favouring Bey and Rowland, and not paying their “Bills Bills Bills” a.k.a withholding profits. And in 2000, the former group members upped the drams by suing Knowles, Beyoncé and Rowland. In a 2000 interview with MTV, Luckett and Roberson claimed that their beef was primarily with Knowles, saying that as a result of his “greedy” tactics, Knowles “made money from the girls while the girls themselves made virtually no money.”

Sometime around the same time as the lawsuit from Luckett and Roberson, member Franklin was *also* dismissed by Knowles for being disinterested and missing three concerts. Honestly, we need an entire show (with extensive footnotes) about this period of time. And just like the elevator incident, we need answers! Do the girls all keep in touch? Have they formed their own “rejects of DC” girl group? Are they jealous of all these Destiny’s Child reunions? And most importantly, are they a part of the #Beyhive?!

Blue to play a young Queen Bey

While we’re sure there are oodles of young, talented actresses to take on the role of a lifetime as a young Beyoncé, casting need look no further than the Carter’s own household. Because who better to play the role of young B than her literal protégé, her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy? If Bey’s epic Homecoming doc taught us anything, it’s that baby Blue has the pipes and the moves of her mama. We’d say she’s about ready for her star turn.

And as for the roles of BB Kelly and Michelle? We nominate Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin, respectively.

Lots of H-town homages

This musical is a true #Homecoming. Queen B loves Houston, like LOVES Houston, often referencing it in her lyrics and music videos (For example, her “Miss Third Ward” sash in the “Pretty Hurts” music video). And as the birthplace of our lord and saviour Beysus, and the place where DC got their start, their fans should too. So it’s only fitting that the musical would make its debut in the city where it all started.

Not only would now be the perfect time to channel what we can only assume is an ample and appropriate amount of “Yeehaw agenda,” but a great opportunity to highlight a city and culture that we don’t often see on stage.

As little of Matthew Knowles as possible (because he’s still trash)

We *really* hope Mr. Knowles takes this note to heart: DO. NOT. MAKE. THIS. ABOUT. YOU!! From Knowles’ press release, it appears that the story will be largely told from his point of view (which, unreliable narrator much?) and focus largely on one individual: Him.

“I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams–those of mine and others,” Knowles says in the press release. The musical promises “complete transparency in dissecting the man who developed and navigated the careers of an iconic girl group as well as the legacy of one of music’s biggest superstars.”

Knowles also calls himself the “mastermind” behind the group, which is just a lot.

TBH, nobody asked for this. While it’s indisputable that Knowles was a big part of the group’s initial success, managing the girl group from its infancy to dissolution in 2006 and continuing to manage Bey’s solo career until 2011, when she cut professional ties, we’d argue that the *true* stars of the musical should be the actual girl group; and there’s no way you can @ me on that.

Beyoncé, Kelly and (to a lesser part, sorry!) Michelle are the star power. They’re the ones whose voices and talent drew in countless crowds, sold more than 150 million records worldwide and inspired the entirety of the blinged-out belt trend. Without them, Destiny’s Child and thus Mathew Knowles would be nothing, not the other way around.

This seems *a lot* like a last ditch effort for Knowles, who TBH is kind of a trash guy (fathering a love-child with his mistress, *potentially* stealing money from his daughter’s “I Am…” tour, and allowing her to record the truly awful song “Daddy“) , to capitalize on Destiny’s Child’s popularity and lingering affection from fans for his own gain.

We think we’ll wait for an official acknowledgment from Queen Bey herself before getting *too* excited, or purchasing our tickets.

