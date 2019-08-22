Hold Up, Is Chicago West's Snake a Dig at Taylor Swift?

Grab your popcorn everyone, because Kim Kardashian West’s infamous feud with Taylor Swift is seemingly getting a little more interesting.

In case you haven’t noticed, Kim has been posting a lot of family content to her Instagram lately — from adorable sibling photos of sons Saint and Psalm to style snaps of eldest daughter, North (not that we’re complaining — Northie has been all the style inspo we’ve needed lately). Seems innocent enough, right?

Well, one of her latest posts might make you think otherwise: a video of 19-month-old daughter Chicago holding a snake.

We’ll get this part out of the way first: Yes, a toddler holding a snake is a controversial topic in terms of both the child and the snake’s safety (wildlife expert Grant Kemmerer of Wild World of Animals tells Page Six it isn’t a “wise” decision — despite the animal’s usually “easygoing demeanour”), though we’ll give KKW the benefit of the doubt that the actual snake handler knew what she was doing when giving Chi the snake to hold.

BUT, GUYS. CHICAGO IS HOLDING A SNAKE. As in, a symbol that has become synonymous with Taylor Swift after Kim posted video footage of the “You Need to Calm Down” singer’s phone conversation with Kanye West, referencing the rapper’s “Famous” lyrics which included, “I made that bitch [Taylor] famous.” (Quick recap: Tay’s rep said she never approved those lyrics, whereas the West camp said she did. In the recording posted by Kim, Taylor can be heard saying, “It’s like a compliment” after Kanye reads the lyrics to her). Shortly after, Kim took things further by seemingly referring to the songstress as a snake when she tweeted, “Wait it’s legit National Snake Day?!?!?! They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!” adding a long string of snake emojis.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

On the Chicago post, Instagram users were quick to point out the potential symbolism of Kim’s youngest daughter holding a snake. “She met Taylor,” commented one user, while another wrote, “So happy you’re letting the kids hang out with Taylor Swift and everything’s good now.”

And yes, maybe we’re looking too much into this, but honestly, the timing of Kim’s Chicago snake post couldn’t be more perfect. Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, comes out on August 23 (side note: Kim’s latest fragrance, a collaboration with younger sister, Kylie Jenner, comes out on the same day). Additionally, Tay recently spoke out about her feud with the Wests in her September 2019 Vogue cover story, calling the whole experience “humiliating.”

“A mass public shaming, with millions of people saying you are quote-unquote canceled, is a very isolating experience,” she told the publication. “I realized I needed to restructure my life because it felt completely out of control. I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it. It was the only way I could preserve my mental health and also tell the story of what it’s like to go through something so humiliating.”

It wouldn’t be unlike Kim to get in a dig in response, right? Or perhaps it’s just momager Kris Jenner orchestrating this whole post for us to have more KarJenner kontroversy to talk about. Either way, this’ll be us as we watch the whole thing continue to unfold: