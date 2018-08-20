Ariana Grande on Coping With Anxiety After the Manchester Attack

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 49 percent—yes, almost half—of people who have felt symptoms of depression and anxiety never seek medical help. In any given year, one in five people in Canada will experience a mental health problem and by age 40, about 50 percent of the population will have or have had a mental illness.

So why aren’t we talking about this more? The taboo around speaking openly about mental illness still exists, although campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk and Opening Minds (established by the Mental Heath Commissions of Canada) are working to eradicate it.

Celebs who get candid about their own mental health struggles also help chip away at the stigma. From Shannon Purser opening up about her struggle with OCD to Chrissy Teigen’s personal essay on her postpartum depression, here are more than a dozen public figures from who have shared their own deeply personal experiences in the name of raising awareness, eliminating stigma and helping us all feel a little less alone.

1 of 21 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty) Ariana Grande Ariana Grande broke down in tears while discussing her new song, “Get Well Soon," during a recent radio interview. Speaking to Beats 1, she explained that the song was dedicated to the victims of the bombing at her concert in Manchester in 2017. “It’s just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety," she said. "There’s some dark shit out there, man. I wanted to do something to make people feel good and less alone.” The 25-year-old also, who has been open about her struggles with anxiety, also spoke more broadly about the importance of mental health,. “It’s about personal demons and…more intimate tragedies as well. Mental health is so important. People don’t pay enough mind to it because we have things to do. We have schedules, jobs, kids, places to be, pressures to fit in, Instagram Stories, whatever the f-ck, facade you’re trying to put on, trying to keep up. People don’t pay attention to what’s happening inside,” she said. The popstar explained that’s why the message of “Get Well Soon”—that we need to lean on each other and be open about our real struggles—is so meaningful to her (and us).

Related:

Meet the Entrepreneur Who’s Helping Hundreds of People Access Therapy

The Way I Was Treated at a Hospital After My Suicide Attempt Was Humiliating

Stress Tips You’ll Actually Use from Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union, Lili Reinhart & More