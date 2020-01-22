Pamela Anderson Just Married Her Ex, 30 Years Later

Does this count as 2020 relationship inspo? Eternal Baywatch icon, model, actor and activist Pamela Anderson just married A Star is Born producer Jon Peters, whom she first dated 30 years ago, in a private Malibu ceremony on January 20. They’ve kept their relationship secret until now.

Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, met in the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1980s when Anderson had just moved to Los Angeles from B.C. Peters funded her acting, dance and voice lessons while helping to launch her career. He even proposed, but she declined. At the time, he told her that “in 30 years, our age difference won’t mean so much.” And the man was right!

This is the fifth marriage for both of them. Anderson’s exes include Kid Rock and Tommy Lee, the father of her two kids. Peters previously dated Lesley Ann Warren and Barbra Streisand. He told The Hollywood Reporter after the ceremony that “there is much more to [Pamela] than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much. There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but—for 35 years—I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

For her part, Anderson sent a poem to THR as comment:

“Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood –

no one compares –

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me.

Now I’ve seen more of life

and realize ..

He’s been there all along.

Never failed me –

I’m ready now

and

he’s ready too –

We

understand

and respect each other –

We love each other

without conditions. –

I’m a lucky woman. –

Proof

God has a plan”

Best of luck to the new (old?) couple!