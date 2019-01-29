Paris Jackson Tattooed a Led Zeppelin Tribute on Her Arm

Celebrities looooove adding to their extensive tattoo collections, and thanks to social media we get to see all the intricate, sometimes pretty, and often weird creations up-close. Whether they’re minimalist line drawings by Toronto-based artist-to-the-stars Curt Montgomery, or finely scrawled mantras by L.A.’s favourite, Jonathan Valena, the celeb tattoo train is an endless sources of inspo.

Scroll through to peep all the best new celeb ink from 2019 so far.

Paris Jackson

was planning for a few months on just getting zoso but then i said fuck it and pic.twitter.com/iiBsq47wsk — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 29, 2019

On January 30, Jackson shared the latest addition to her collection of 50+ tattoos. It’s a tribute to Led Zeppelin, and it’s technically four tattoos, one for each member of the original band. Tattoo Mania in L.A. is responsible for the art, and Jackson shared it herself on Twitter after a social media break earlier this month to focus on her mental health.

Ariana Grande

Bet you didn’t know Grande is obsessed with Pokémon. And what better way to solidify an obsession than with permanent body ink? This little cutie is Eevee, a character that can transform into other Pokémon characters, and it was created by L.A.-based artist Kane Navasard.

Justin Bieber

We’re pretty sure this one was done in 2018, but our first up-close look at it came courtesy of celeb-beloved tattoo artist JonBoy earlier this year. In case you can’t make it out, it says “grace,” and while that’s a relatively tame tattoo for Biebs, he sure upped the ante by putting it on his face.

