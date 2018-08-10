We Know What Your Fave Celebrities Did This Summer

From Croatia to Disneyland, your favourite celebs are hitting the road for summer vacation—including Bey and Jay, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman and more. OK, so maybe you can’t join them, but you *can* gawk at their best vacation photos from the comfort of your cubicle. (We also suggest applying some coconut-scented hand cream for enhanced vacay-like vibes.)

(Photo: beyonce.com) Yachting in Europe Beyonce and Jay Z took a break from their global ‘On the Run II’ tour to take their three children cruising aboard a luxe yacht in Europe this summer. Blue Ivy, 6, has been enjoying the boat’s personal pool while fans got a rare glimpse of one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. “Thank you Europe,” said Beyonce alongside the sweet family snaps posted to her website.

