11 Celebs Who (Happily) Share the Spotlight with their Siblings

Michael and Janet, Beyoncé and Solange, Mary-Kate and Ashley: Some celebrity siblings are as iconic a duo as peanut butter and jelly. But even beyond the mega A-listers, plenty of celebs are happy to share the spotlight with their talented siblings who sing, dance, act and—dare we say it—”influence.” Ahead, 11 duos who make fame the family business.

Dua Lipa and Rina Lipa

While we were all singing along to Dua Lipa’s “New Rules,” her sister Rina was building her brand on Instagram. The younger Lipa sister is model/brand ambassador/teen-about-town and the two frequently share love on social media and in public—Dua even brought Rina (and younger brother, Gjin) on stage with her when she won British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards in 2018.

Ariana Grande and Frankie Grande

So much ink is spilled over Ariana’s love life that we’ve (almost) forgotten about her forever +1: her brother Frankie. He’s been at Ariana’s side as we watched her blossom from pop neophyte to global superstar. But he isn’t just a chicly-dressed award show date; instead, he’s a legit talent on his own. Frankie has performed on Broadway in Rock of Ages and Mamma Mia! and was also a judge on America’s Best Dance Crew.

Cardi B. and Hennessy Carolina

Cardi B. isn’t the only fashion superstar in her family: her sister, Hennessy, who sometimes made appearances on Love and Hip Hop alongside Cardi, is a burgeoning fashion influencer and model. Mega-watt style runs in the family, okurrr.

Lindsay Lohan and Ali Lohan

Though we’re not quite sure it’s been all that helpful, Lindsay has been pumping up her sister Ali’s singing career for years. While big sis Lindsay continues to work on her own comeback (via her MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club), Ali keeps plugging away at her music and the occasional modelling gig.

Louis Tomlinson and Lottie Tomlinson

Louis’s younger sister Lottie is not exactly in the family business, but she *is* adjacent to it. As her older brother shot to fame, she quickly became a social media influencer, but she’s not just about that #sponcon life. She’s a makeup artist and author who got her start working with One Direction—maybe you’ve heard of them?

Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus

From dad’s “Achy Breaky Heart” to Miley’s “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” music is clearly the Cyrus family business. After dabbling in showbiz for most of her young life, Noah had a big year in 2018 with her hit, “Make Me (Cry)” and a headline-making breakup with Lil Xan. It’s safe to assume that Miley had *plenty* of good advice for her little sis.

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears

Not only do the Spears sisters look alike, but they have a lot of parallels in their lives. Both starred on kids shows (The Mickey Mouse Club and Zooey 101, respectively), both have two children and both are singers. Yes, Brit is more of a global superstar, but Jamie Lynn holds her own in country. Most important, these two give us the throwbacks we really want to see.

Kate Moss and Lottie Moss

Kate the Great is an OG supermodel and true fashion icon. Lottie Moss is an up-and-coming model with a big last name and even bigger Jimmy Choos to fill.

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie

Nicole Richie ushered in the era of celebutante with her BFF Paris Hilton, and it seems like her sister Sofia is following in her footsteps. These days, Nicole mostly keeps her life with husband Joel Madden and their children under wraps, while her little sister hosts club nights, models and jets around the world with Scott Disick. Wonder if Nic approves?

Lily Allen and Alfie Allen

Lily and Alfie seem to have a pretty typical sibling relationship, if your sister is a pop star and wrote a song about you being a stoner. In 2006’s “Alfie,” she sang:

Just can’t sit back and watch you waste your life away

You need to get a job because the bills need to get paid

Get off your lazy arse

Alfie, please use your brain

In 2014, the tables turned and Lily said she was going to have a cameo on Game of Thrones, on which Alfie stars as the tragic Theon Greyjoy. He was quick to deny it—was he still mad about the song?—and it never actually happened.

Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein was a stand-out as the BFF in Lady Bird, and if you think she looked familiar, it may be because you know her brother, Jonah Hill (Beanie goes by their given last name). Her Instagram is as charming as we hoped, with plenty of shots with her BFF Ben Platt, along with funny anecdotes about old family friend, Adam Levine.

