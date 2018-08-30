Jenna Elfman Opens Up About Being a Scientologist for 28 Years

Jenna Elfman

On August 28th, Elfman opened up to PEOPLE about her lengthy relationship with the Church of Scientology and how its played a role in her marriage to Bodhi Elfman. “Well, I’ve been a Scientologist for 28 years and that’s a huge part of what helps us keep our communication going and our relationship,” said Elfman, who has been married for 23 years. “We’ve never cheated on each other, we’ve never broken up. We hang in there.”

During a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” event in 2017, the actress faced harsh criticism for her association with the Church. Questions directed at the Dharma and Greg star included: When you are on vacation do you visit volcanoes or are you too scared to be close to the thetans? Can you blink twice if they are watching you? Do you feel any empathy towards the many people’s lives and families that have been destroyed by Scientology?

Elfman did not respond to any of these questions, but in her recent interview with PEOPLE’s Chatter talk show, the actor encouraged people not to believe everything they hear about the negativity surrounding the Church. “I use it every single day of my life and it keeps me energized and vivacious and happy,” Elfman said.