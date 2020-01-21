Robert Pattinson Is Engaged (Again)! + The Rest of 2020's Boo'd Up Celebs

With a new decade comes the chance for a fresh chapter in some of our fave celebs’ love stories, and we’re betting that 2020 will have *a lot* of celebrities putting a ring on it. Will one of our fave longtime relationships finally get hitched (*cough* Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler *cough*)? Will another famous celeb couple host a super (not-so-secret) Vegas wedding à la Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner? Or will someone pull a Justin and Hailey Bieber and rush down the aisle in a whirlwind? Only time will tell, but we’re excited to see what the year brings—and crossing our fingers that any and all future celeb weddings have Diplo in attendance, because…we need that live-stream.

