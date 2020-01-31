Zac Efron Got Back Together With an Old Co-Star

New decade, new boo? Love is in the air, and of course we’re keeping track of the fresh celebrity couples 2020 has to offer. Whether it’s former flames who have rekindled their romance or brand spankin’ new pairings that we seriously did not see coming (looking at you, Rachel and Bill!), we’re all about that sweet, sweet celebrity lovin’. We have no choice but to ship!

Our only question is: Who’ll be the Bey and Jay-Z of 2020?

Zac Efron and Halston Sage

Old habits might die hard for Zac Efron. The Baywatch star’s relationship with Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro recently ended, and he’s already bounced back with his former Neighbors co-star, Halston Sage. They dated briefly back in 2014 after meeting on set and reportedly got back together late last year. Us Weekly‘s source said Efron and Sage are “in a serious relationship and in love;” the couple also apparently spent the holidays together in Santa Barbara.

Good on Zac for moving on, but can we just point out Vanessa Hudgens recently split from long-time BF Austin Butler? If this doesn’t work out, a Zanessa reunion might make 2020 a little brighter…

Adelaide Kane and Jacques Colimon

Breaking up is hard to do, and no one knows that better than Aussie actor Adelaide Kane. The Reign actor got super candid on a recent episode of the Too Tired To Be Crazy podcast, opening up about her new relationship—with The Society actor Jacques Colimon—and its not so typical start.

Talking about the end of her previous relationship, with fashion exec Joey Pauline, Kane told podcast host Violet Benson in the November 2019 interview: “I think the big, like, breaking moment was when I realized I was falling in love with someone else,” she revealed. “When I realized I had stopped asking for those things that I needed that was sort of a moment for me when I realized I had stopped fighting for the things that I needed…And I just got completely blindsided when I met someone who I’m with at the moment and I left my last partner for this person and I feel more myself now than I have in two years.”

She summed it up with this: “I fell in love with someone else and I left him for someone else.”

While Kane says that she regrets how her relationship with Pauline ended, and takes full responsibility for it, she says she’s super happy in her new relationship, telling Benson: “We met while shooting a project together earlier this year [2019] and I love him a lot.”

Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin

They’re *official* official now. Norman Fucking Rockwell! singer Lana Del Rey showed up to the Grammys on January 26 with her boyfriend, Sean Larkin from the reality police show Live PD. The couple have been linked since October 2019, when they were seen together in Central Park, and Del Rey even posted a shot of Larkin kissing her head last December. Maybe their red carpet debut made up for her going home empty-handed.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

If you didn’t cry tears of joy when you heard the news of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rekindled love, then you need to exit the chat. Because this is the best thing to come out of NYC since pizza rat. Hadid and Malik were spotted out and about together on January 11, just one day before the singer’s 27th birthday. While it would be easy to mistake the pair’s outing simply as former flames catching up, the couple were strolling around NYC arm in arm, which is a sign of coupledom if ever we’ve seen one. And on January 12, a source confirmed to E! News that the couple is once more in amore, telling the outlet: “Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays, in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed,” the source continued. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

Seriously, we could not be more thrilled!

The couple have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2015. After announcing their first breakup via joint statements in March 2018, the pair quietly started dating again later that summer. They eventually called it quits for the second time in January 2019. This re-coupling comes a few months after Hadid ended her summer-long fling with former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader

Kicking the year off right, The O.C.‘s Rachel Bilson, 38, and Barry‘s Bill Hader, 41, made their debut as a couple the way celebs know best: on the red carpet. They attended the Golden Globes together on January 5, pretty much outshining all the flashy outfits on the red carpet with their newly-in-love glow. The public outing came a couple of weeks after they were spotted getting coffee in Hader’s hometown of Tulsa over the holidays. His family were reportedly with them, so it goes without saying that they’re already at the meet-the-family stage of the relationship. They were also seen grocery shopping together in Los Angeles earlier this month (a very cute couple activity).

Bilson and Hader met working on 2013’s The To Do List, a romcom that was directed by—twist—Hader’s then wife, Maggie Carey. *Awkward.* Hader and Carey, who have three kids together, split in 2018 after 11 years of marriage, and Bilson, meanwhile, got out of a 10-year relationship with the Star Wars franchise’s Hayden Christensen in 2017. They have one daughter together.

