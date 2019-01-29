Chris Harrison Found Love IRL! + More New Celeb Couples

It seems like finding love in Hollywood isn’t the easiest of tasks, so we’re here to celebrate the wins for these brand new celeb couples. From the Bachelor host landing a lady sans rose ceremony to costars falling for each other on set, we’re rounding up every new match of the year.

Scroll for all the celeb couples 2019 has blessed us with so far.

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima

The Bachelor host is a bachelor no more. We found out about this pairing at that SAG Awards last weekend, when Harrison walked the grey carpet arm-in-arm with the Entertainment Tonight correspondent. Zima’s Insta account is littered with pics of her interviewing Bachelor peeps, so it’s not hard to deduce how these two met.

Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield

This one has not been confirmed by either party’s people, but the two Brits were spotted walking through London together right before Christmas. Garfield is generally pretty private about his relationships, but The Sun snapped a few covert photos of Ora leaving his London apartment, so perhaps we’ll get an official announcement soon?

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

The U.S. senator (and good friend of Oprah’s BFF, Gayle) is allegedly dating Dawson. The pair has known each other for years, and earlier this month, they went to see Dear Even Hansen together. People reported that Dawson told Booker she loved him during a cast meet-and-greet. Neither has confirmed the possible relationship, but how fun would it be if he ran for president, got elected and Dawson was the First Lady? We’d trade Trump for a lot less, tbh.

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga

These two met on the set of Carey’s new show, Kidding, and made their first appearance as a couple at a Showtime Golden Globes party earlier this month. After the awards ceremony, he sweetly told Extra that, “she’s incredible, unbelievable, wicked talent and amazing person.”

Halsey and Yungblud

You might not be able to tell from this shot, but many Halsey fans have speculated on Instagram that it’s Yungblud, or Dominic Harrison. Neither musician has confirmed that they’re a couple, but the above Insta and this one from the end of last year look like decent evidence to us.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton

Boynton starred alongside Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, playing Freddie Mercury’s longtime girlfriend and muse, Mary Austin. Although they’ve allegedly been dating since spring 2018, we didn’t get official confirmation until Malek’s acceptance speech at the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s awards gala. He thanked Boynton, saying, “you have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love.”

