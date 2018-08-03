The Newest (and Most Surprising) Celebrity Couples of 2018

This year has frankly been one long garbage fire, so maybe it’s no surprise that some of our fave celebs have adopted a certain IDGAF attitude when it comes to love. From the Nick and Priyanka’s whirlwind love affair, Elon Musk and Grimes making their Met Gala debut to finding out Ariana Grande has a thing for funny men, this year has basically been like a series of quirky rom coms—and we have loved every minute.

And hey! Some of these couplings may not last the year–or even the month–but we’ll #neverforget.

(Photo: Getty) Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse FKA Twigs who? R-Patz has a new lady friend: British model/actor Suki Waterhouse. According to Us Weekly, they’ve been “dating for months” but were only recently spotted on a date night in London. After seeing Mamma Mia 2 (so good right guys?!), they went for a stroll-and-a-smooch in city streets. Pattinson, 32, and Waterhouse, 26, have apparently known each other for ages, and, according to a Us Weekly source, the two “have a love of music in common.” And by music, we hope they specifically mean ABBA.

