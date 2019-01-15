Hollywood’s Certified Vampires: These Celebs Just Don’t Age

The latest social media craze (besides that whole egg thing) is throwback posts. But this is a little more specific than your typical #tbt—the point of the #10yearchallenge is to post a photo from 2009 to illustrate how much you’ve changed in a decade. And via these throwbacks from celebrities, we get a reminder that the rich and famous were barely affected by the passing of time.

Even if we’re still going to stand by the idea that money doesn’t buy happiness, it obviously does buy some solid age-defying routines. As writer Amanda Mull put it in the Atlantic last week, “you can drink as much water and wear as much sunscreen as you want, but the most effective skin care trick is being rich.”

Herewith, 14 celebrities who have put their privilege to work and come out on the other side of a decade looking exactly the same… and, sometimes, even younger.

Nick Viall

We knew Nick was “Bachelor old” before he pointed it out here, but this is deffo a glow-up thanks to those curls and a little more scruff.

Gabrielle Union

Remembering that Union was in She’s All That makes us feel real old. But that shot on the left is from the year before that movie came out, so has time moved at all? According to Union’s ageless face, it has not.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

This is one of those photos where only the outfits and hair give away that this was not yesterday.

Kate Hudson

Much like her ageless mama, Goldie Hawn, Hudson hasn’t changed a bit. Beyond the ditching of her golden locks.

Jessica Biel

One: no to the blonde. Two: how?!

Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic

It’s tough to remember a time when Kim Kardashian didn’t own our social feeds, and her makeup artist and long-time friend threw it back to when the craze was just beginning.

Lori Loughlin

Everyone’s favourite aunt Becky got in on the action, and while it’s pretty clear she’s had some strategically placed fillers, can you believe she’s 54? Us neither.

Ryan Seacrest

Being buds with celebrity derm Dr. Harold Lancer is good for Seacrest’s face, clearly. And in 2017, they took their friendship to the next level and launched a line of skincare together.

Trevor Noah

Noah not only proved that he hasn’t aged a minute, but also reminded us of those dark days of graphic tees under blazers.

Nicki Minaj

OK, so the rapper definitely looks different, and that’s definitely thanks to some work… but perhaps not on her face?

Ne-Yo

The world changes, but Ne-Yo will just keep on loving that fedora-rhinestone earring pairing forever.

Ellen DeGeneres

Same highlights and same baby blues, but do we spy a little cheek filler? Either way, the funny lady looks good, and there’s a serious wardrobe upgrade here.

Keke Palmer

OK, we did not look like that when we were 15.

Justin Baldoni… sort of

This one’s a joke, but we’re so glad the Jane the Virgin star pointed out this uncanny resemblance. And it also led to a hilar response from Cole Sprouse.

