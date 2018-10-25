Celebrity

Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and More Celebs Post Mandatory Pumpkin Patch Photos

Aside from the PSL, there is no surer sign of fall

Rachel Chen
by

Fall isn’t just about candles and cozy sweaters anymore—if you want to be a *real* autumn aficionado, you’ve got to step it up and take your kids out for a pumpkin patch adventure. We’re kidding, but really, what screams fall family fun more than babies posing with pumpkins? From Stormi Webster (daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott) to the Alba-Warren clan, here are our favourite photos of celebrity kids at pumpkin patches.

1 of 7

Previous
Next
(Photo: Instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Stormi Webster

Jenner and beau Travis Scott took their baby girl Stormi Webster out to Underwood Family Farms. The three took adorable family photos together for Instagram, which Jenner posted with the caption, “first pumpkin patch.” They also went to check out the animals, picked pumpkins and explored the corn maze, according to TMZ.  

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery
Filed under:

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to FLARE Need to Know for smart, sassy, no-filter takes on everything you're interested in—including style, culture & current events, plus special offers—sent straight to your inbox each day. Sign up here.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram