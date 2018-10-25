Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and More Celebs Post Mandatory Pumpkin Patch Photos

Fall isn’t just about candles and cozy sweaters anymore—if you want to be a *real* autumn aficionado, you’ve got to step it up and take your kids out for a pumpkin patch adventure. We’re kidding, but really, what screams fall family fun more than babies posing with pumpkins? From Stormi Webster (daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott) to the Alba-Warren clan, here are our favourite photos of celebrity kids at pumpkin patches.
Stormi Webster
Jenner and beau Travis Scott took their baby girl Stormi Webster out to Underwood Family Farms. The three took adorable family photos together for Instagram, which Jenner posted with the caption, “first pumpkin patch.” They also went to check out the animals, picked pumpkins and explored the corn maze, according to TMZ.