‘Honey, I Have A Full Bush’: 10 Celebrities on Dealing With Body Hair

Love it or leave it, we’ve come a long way since ‘Sex and the City’ told us to wax it all off

Rachel Chen
by
celebrities on body hair: Ashley Graham wears gold hoops, high ponytail, and black sheer polka dotted outfit

Photo: Adrian Edwards/GC Images

When it comes to your personal appearance, body positivity is key. The next time you feel like you’re the only one who waxes/shaves/plucks or doesn’t, keep these stars in mind—their relatable takes on body hair (beards, leg hair, brows, you name it) cover the maintenance spectrum.

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sofia Vergara on being high maintenance

“I shower, do hair and makeup. For me, it’s like shaving. I don’t believe in a natural look.” — Harper’s Bazaar, July 2013

