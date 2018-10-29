The Best Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2018

Every Halloween, Hollywood’s A-list (and, let’s be honest, B-Z list) typically go all out. And 2018 did not disappoint: from Kendall Jenner’s *seriously* on-point fembot to Harry Styles’ ode to Sir Elton John (ft. tons of sequins) and Olivia Munn’s crazy-accurate Crazy Rich Asians costume, your favourite celebs served up enough Halloween #inspo for years to come.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos) Harry Styles We always knew he had “Style,” but former 1D crooner Harry Styles surprised everyone with his on-point tribute to ’70s-era Sir Elton John, wearing a bedazzled Dodgers uniform with the musician’s signature kooky shades at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party—thrown annually by Casamigos Tequila owners George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

