Ellie Goulding Says Yes! + More Celebs Tying the Knot

When it comes to celebrity news, is there really anything more delightful (and, often—in the case of reality-TV stars—delightfully *extra*) than when a public figure pops the big question? From Chance the Rapper’s Fourth of July proposal to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance, these are the 2018 celeb engagements we are currently obsessed with. Fingers crossed for v. public weddings so we can enjoy the fun right along with them, yes?
Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling
Singer Ellie Goulding is set to walk down the aisle! The 31-year-old revealed her engagement to fellow Brit Caspar Jopling in classic British style: announcing the news in the Times of London. Jopling may not be a household name, but he’s anything but lowkey. The New York-based art dealer attended Eton College (the same school as Prince Harry and Prince William) and counts Princess Eugenie among his group of friends. Goulding and Jopling have been dating since April 2017, with the songstress making frequent appearances on her fiancé’s Instagram, interspersed among classical works of art, of course.
