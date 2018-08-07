Ellie Goulding Says Yes! + More Celebs Tying the Knot

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Singer Ellie Goulding is set to walk down the aisle! The 31-year-old revealed her engagement to fellow Brit Caspar Jopling in classic British style: announcing the news in the Times of London. Jopling may not be a household name, but he’s anything but lowkey. The New York-based art dealer attended Eton College (the same school as Prince Harry and Prince William) and counts Princess Eugenie among his group of friends. Goulding and Jopling have been dating since April 2017, with the songstress making frequent appearances on her fiancé’s Instagram, interspersed among classical works of art, of course.