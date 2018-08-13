Chanel Iman’s Newborn Already Has an Insta + Plus More Cute Celeb Babies of 2018

NGL, we friggin’ love celebrity babies around here. I mean, from their teensy little feet to their oh-so-extra names (hi, Stormi, Chicago and basically every other little Kardashian-Jenner! Remember when the name Apple sounded so out there?), being on famous baby watch is a delight. The latest to bless the earth with some way adorbs progeny? Model Chanel Iman and her NFL-er husband, Sterling Shepard. Here’s everything we know about their baby girl, plus all the other 2018 celeb babies that are making us squeal from cuteness.
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard
Welcome to being a baby in 2018: Little Cali Clay Shepard is but three days old, and she already has own Instagram account… with nearly 7,000 followers as of press time. It probably doesn’t hurt that little Cali, born on August 10, is the first child of model Chanel Iman, who herself has 1.6 million followers. On her own Instagram, 27-year-old Iman announced the birth of her daughter by saying: “You were worth every push, every contraction.” Cali’s dad, NFL-er Sterling Shepard, took to his own IG to share a heart-melting picture of the new family all curled up in a hospital bed—captioned: “Everything I do is for you two. My world!” Swoon.
