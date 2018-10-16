We Investigated the Meaning Behind Ariana Grande’s Tattoos, Including The Ones About Pete Davidson

Let’s get one thing straight: I am completely aware that there are about a million more pressing topics more important than uncovering all of Ariana Grande’s 24 tattoos. But the world is about as comfortable as a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested dumpster fire hell hole, so sue me for wanting to ignore reality and Nancy Drew the f-ck out of this investigation.

Whether I like them or not is beside the point, because I am stupidly fascinated by my high-ponied princess’ choice of ink—and more importantly, the fact that she does not care what anyone thinks of them, even a little bit. What started as a simple Google Images search turned into a frenzied zoom-in-on-everything, CSI-level investigation that left me feeling like Conspiracy Theory Charlie from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Suffice to say, I’ve come to a few conclusions about the meaning behind her body art.

Important note: We all know Ari is one to ink her heart on her sleeve, and with the demise of her engagement to Pete Davidson, we can *probably* expect any and all Davidson-related tats on the list to change or disappear. At a price. “Removal hurts 100,000,000 times more than getting the tattoo,” Toronto-based tattoo artist Jacqueline May says, comparing the process to clamping your hair straightener on your arm. “Once you get laser, you’ll never want it again, and you’ll think long and hard about your tattoo decisions.”

And for anyone wanting to take the plunge (including Grande, again), May has a word of advice. Make that three words: don’t do it. “It’s ultimately [her] decision and body,” she says. “But perhaps wait a few years… get married… maybe have children—then consider getting a lovers’ name tattooed on you.”

For a woman who’s so ink-happy, I’m positive she has tons of tats that we don’t even know about. But this is a decent start. Here, we answer your most burning questions about the pop star’s tats, like: why is her toe saying “hi,” just how many heart tattoos can one person have and does she get matching with all of her friends?

Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande ”Pete” on her ring finger Just as good as an (almost) wedding ring. Of Grande’s at least nine Pete Davidson-related tats, tattoo artist Jacqueline May says finger tattoos are trickier to cover. While pricing for a cover up depends on size and studio, removal would cost, she estimates, around $2,000 for the whole lot. Her advice for Ari’s cover up designs? “Any design not inspired by her boyfriend,” she says.

