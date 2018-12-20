12 Days of Feminists: Ariana Grande

At five feet tall, rocking the highest of ponytails and the tallest of thigh-high boots, Ariana Grande may not at first “appear” to be the feminist force of nature that she’s grown into. But if you’ve been watching her closely over the past few years, you may have noticed something—she is small, but damn is she mighty.

Ari is always proving that she’s more than just her exes and her image—and 2018 was no exception. It’s true that a lot of people discredit her brand of feminism, saying her open expression of sexuality is actually regressive—that the way she dresses, presents herself and acts automatically strips her of the agency she has over her body. But Grande is determined to get the message out that feminist expression doesn’t look the same for everyone.

Take, arguably, her biggest song this year, “God Is a Woman,” from her latest studio album, Sweetener. (FYI, both song and album were just nominated for GRAMMYs.) Chock full of feminist lyrics and imagery, Ari reimagined Michaelangelo’s Creation of Adam with herself as Adam, and had Madonna recite Samuel L. Jackson’s Ezekiel 25:17 speech (“and I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who would attempt to poison and destroy my sisters”) from Pulp Fiction while Grande wielded a mallet, wearing elbow-length gloves that read “POWER.” While some criticized the song’s chorus for being focused on male pleasure—with lyrics like “you, you love it how I move you/you, you love it how I touch you”—they’ve forgotten that sexual liberation is, for many women, a crucial part to reclaiming their bodies.

On that subject, in November, Grande thank u, next’ed Twitter’s resident misogynist bully, Piers Morgan, in a perfect thread of clapbacks after he charged her and British all-female pop band Little Mix for the highly unoriginal crime of using their bodies to sell records. With eloquence and a dash of sarcasm, Grande put Morgan’s flippant double standard and critique of young women’s sexuality on blast—while also perfectly defining her personal brand of feminism: “Women can be sexual AND talented, naked and dignified. It’s OUR choice & we will keep fighting till people understand.”

Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. 🖤 & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next. https://t.co/wSknRSlJN8 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

when u do it it’s ok tho right? https://t.co/FJyF24ZlYx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

Let’s talk about selling records for real for a second. Sweetener debuted on top of the Billboard 200, and its first two singles—“No Tears Left to Cry” and “God Is a Woman”—were in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10 at the same time. Money-wise? In its first week, Sweetener garnered 127,000 in actual album sales; her fastest-selling album yet. In “Successful,” also from Sweetener, Grande rightfully celebrates her career achievements—an act often portrayed as egotistical or unwarranted for women—and encourages her fans, even just by the act of singing along with the catchy lyrics, to do the same. On the flip side, in “Thank u, next,” she finds empowerment in what many women categorize as failure: romantic breakups.

When talking about Ari’s exes, it’s impossible to not acknowledge Mac Miller. When the 26-year-old rapper died of a fentanyl overdose in September, something unsurprising happened—she was blamed, as women often are, for not sticking around and taking care of him as he struggled with addiction. Miller’s defenders came at her with disturbing messages like “you did an evil thing” and “you should have stayed with him if he had a problem, as his girlfriend.” Despite her obvious pain at Miller’s loss, Grande had another important message for her female fans—this time, about all the things they don’t need to be: babysitters or mothers for the men in their life.

I wish I could say that Grande’s work around challenging sexist female tropes is done, but sadly, I’m sure 2019 will bring more of the same. On the bright side, I know that Ari will keep blasting the bigoted with kindness, a bit of smart sarcasm and the wrath of 1,000 acrylic nails.

