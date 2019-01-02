Here’s The Tea We Want Celebs to Spill in 2019

While at times it felt like 2018 would never end, it’s officially going, going, gone—and good riddance. Despite a rather dismal news cycle, we *were* gifted with a new duchess with strong Canadian ties, as well as several quick celebrity engagements (and, for that matter, a few quickie weddings, too!). But as any pop culture watcher knows, gossip doesn’t sleep. So, let’s start thinking about the celeb stories that are going to go down in the next 12 months. This is the tea spillage we’re hoping for in 2019.

Karlie and Taylor define their BFF status

(Photo: GIPHY)

These two have tried to act like everything is cool, but the proof is in the pudding (if pudding was Instagram likes). After being shut out of Swift’s BFF t-shirt in the “Look What You Made Me Do” video (Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, Ed Sheeran, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge and Blake Lively all made the cut), the formerly tight twosome seem to be on the outs. And it’s not just regular fans that have noticed—even Jennifer Lawrence needs to know what happened. While Karlie attended Taylor’s show last August, all other signs point to a BFF break-up. Karlie got married in October 2018, and it doesn’t seem as though Taylor attended. Even more telling: she hasn’t liked any of Karlie’s wedding Instagram photos. Or any of Karlie’s posts at all. (For reference, she often likes Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively’s posts.) Will 2019 be the year we finally find out what caused strain between these two? Because we have a theory: it all started last February, when Kloss went out for a sushi dinner with Swift’s then-nemesis, Katy Perry.

The lowdown on Meghan and Kate’s “feud”

The messy UK media is all over this drama, even though Kensington Palace has officially decreed that it’s officially NBD. To put an end to the rumours, maybe Kate and Meghan can spend some quality time together, wearing complementary coats. (They kind of already do that, so this wouldn’t be a big stretch.) OR… we could collectively stop searching for bad blood between two women who are in the public eye? Ooh yeah, let’s go with that one.

Beyoncé speaks (about literally anything)

Beyoncé’s September Vogue cover wasn’t the usual celebrity profile: it was Beyoncé on Beyoncé—not only was she the guest editor for the issue, but the accompanying article was a first-person essay “culled from an interview with Clover Hope, Jezebel’s culture editor,” as Vox explained just after the issue dropped. It was more than we expected, tbh—she hasn’t given an interview since 2016, and even then, it was a softball chat with UK music mag Beat. In fact, the last time she covered Vogue, in 2015, she didn’t talk to anyone. (The photos were accompanied by an essay on her star power.) Clearly, Queen Bey isn’t the chatty type. Instead, she chooses to communicate through her multimedia works, like Lemonade. If Beyoncé ever did agree to a no-holds-barred interview, we’d have so many questions: When is the next album? How many hours does it take for her to prepare a show like Coachella? And, if we dare, whatever happened to Becky with good hair?

Melania reveals her unfiltered thoughts on DJT

When she’s not communicating through Zara jackets, nightmarish holiday décor or this Twitter feed (fine, it’s satire), Melania Trump keeps her thoughts, political and otherwise, to herself. But it would be ~highly interesting~ to hear what she thinks about life in the White House, the Mueller investigation, and her stepdaughter’s role as de facto First Lady. Any comment on Stormy Daniels, Melania? (PS: Be best!)

Mindy Kaling gives us a goddamn clue

When Mindy Kaling announced her pregnancy, everyone got super nosy about the baby daddy. To date, Kaling hasn’t dropped any hints, which okay, is pretty badass… but we’re weak, okay? And we’re dying for a hint. So can this be the year she reveals his secret identity? Or at least confirm that it’s not B.J. Novak?

