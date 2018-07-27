Celebrity

Michelle Williams, Cardi B + 29 More Secret Celeb Weddings

From the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ alum’s surprise ceremony (and, hi, who even knew she was dating someone?!), to Amy Schumer’s low-key nuptials, here are all the famous couples who walked down the aisle on the down-low

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum

The Dawson’s Creek alum surprised fans with the revelation that she’s a married woman! The usually private actress opened up in the September issue of Vanity Fair, disclosing that she married musician Phil Elverum—who performs under the name Mount Eerie—in early July in “a secret ceremony in the Adirondack, witnessed by only a handful of friends and their two daughters.” (Both Williams and Elverum have children from previous relationships.) While little is know about their romance, Elverum is clearly in with Williams’s inner circle—he was photographed with the actor’s BFF Busy Phillips at LA’s March For Our Lives earlier this year. Williams calls their relationship “very sacred and very special.” Congrats, lovebirds!

