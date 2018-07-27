What to Do When You Get a Disaster of a Haircut

Bad haircuts happen to good people. It’s one of those tragic why me??? situations that quickly spiral into streaky makeup-inducing tears and questioning past karma offences until finally the growing-out stage is complete. We’ve all been there, and it suuuuucks. But, luckily, there are actually answers to that question you’ll inevitably ask yourself as you leave a salon post-disastrous cut/colour/ill-advised perm, “What do I do now???”

First things first: don’t hesitate to express your disappointment to the salon—many stylists encourage going back and asking to have the problem addressed. There’s also the option of taking matters into your own hands—it’s just about knowing what to do. We spoke with Jessica Parsons, a Kérastase Artist at Hype Hair Studio, and Erin Wilson, a stylist at Pony Salon, for their best advice for when disaster strikes.

How to Fix Too-Short Bangs

No, you did not ask for Bettie Page bangs, but that’s precisely what you got. When a fringe is too short, there’s not much to do but wait for it to take its sweet time reaching your brows. Until then, you can fake a bit more length by straightening your hair. “[To get] the most amount of length, your hair has to be as flat as possible,” Parsons says. Use a paddle brush to blow-dry locks flat against your forehead, and avoid unnecessary rounding. Alternatively, you can try to hide your bangs entirely by braiding them into the lengths of your hair or pinning them back with bobby pins à la Bella Hadid.

How to Fix Crooked Bangs and Lopsided Lengths

When fringe appears wonky, you can fix it without leaving the house—hooray! Parsons suggests evening out bangs by point-cutting, a technique that can be achieved by holding scissors vertically and taking itty-bitty snips from the ends of for a soft but even result.

If you have a steady hand and sharp scissors, Parsons says it’s also possible to fix asymmetrical front sections yourself. Because wet hair will spring up when it dries, she recommends making these adjustments on dry strands. Start by bringing your hair over your shoulders in two parts. Straighten your posture and begin chopping horizontally.

If the discrepancy is very minor, Wilson notes that even lengths can be faked through styling. “Try curling one side slightly tighter than the other or use volumizing products for fine or flat texture [to give one side more lift].”

How to Fix Unevenness in the Back

Don’t try this one at home—trust, it won’t end well. If you wanted a straight line or a V-shape, you’re going to need to head back to the salon. “And do not wait weeks,” says Wilson. “Nine out of ten times it is a quick adjustment and most salons offer this for free as long as [your desired result] was discussed in the consultation.”

How to Fix Bad Layers or Heaviness

Other incidents that require heading back to the salon include less-that-ideal layering and heaviness. In this case, Parsons advises seeking out a different stylist, one that is experienced in your exact needs. “You might be better suited for someone that specializes in long layers or whatever it may be. The salon you went to originally may even have someone that can help you.”

How to Fix Colour Issues

Colour catastrophes happen to everyone, even Elle Woods. (“The colorist gave me Brassy Brigitte instead of Harlow Honey.”) The important part is knowing what to do about it—and speaking up about the mistake if you go back to the same salon again. The right shampoo and conditioner can help fix certain disasters, suggests Wilson—for example, a purple one can tone down brassiness. And a clarifying shampoo can help strip out unwanted colour. For balayage that’s too stripe-y, Wilson advocates for going back to the salon and having more colour smudged in to blend the root shade out.

Related:

Alicia Keys Got a Major Hair Makeover!

Random Q: How Do I Get Rid of Nipple Hair?

We Spoke to a Black Hair Stylist and She Got Real About How to Lay Your Edges