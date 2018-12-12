12 Merry and Bright Hair, Makeup and Nail Ideas to Slay Your Holiday Parties

If you have all your holiday plans sorted and your party outfits on lock, but still need to figure out what to do with your hair, face and nails, you’ve come to the right spot. We tapped Instagram’s beauty gurus for the best holiday beauty looks to inspire you this season.

When it comes to your holiday hairstyle, it’s the perfect time to try something new. Attempt a cool-girl updo (like a braided top-knot) or an Ariana Grande-style high-pony. If those don’t go as planned, just jazz up your everyday hair with a sparkly accessory and call it a day.

On to your makeup look. Have some fun with a matte red lip and a multi-coloured eye. Better yet, a Christmas lights design like the one Toronto-based makeup artist @makeupbyalinna created will be nothing short of epic. If no-makeup makeup is more your vibe, a poppin’ highlight or a shimmery lid is all you need to make the season bright.

For your nails, OTT glitter polish or sparkly art feels right for this festive time of year. Try your hand at metallic negative space or get inspired by a multi-colour design; see below for a super-cute look created by Essie lead educator Rita Remark. (And if your at-home mani skills are lacking, leave it to the pros and book yourself in at one of these FLARE-approved nail salons.)

Ahead, 12 shining beauty looks to try out this holiday season.

Holiday Hair Ideas

Take your top-knot to the next level and add a french braid. This look is perfect for celebrating with your crew on NYE.

Two words: texture spray. It’ll go a long way to give your hair a lift when going from office to holiday party.

If you have no time to shower between work and play, hide your greasy roots with a sleek high pony.

An embellished hair pin adds a subtle hit of sparkle if you don’t want to go OTT with your holiday look.

Holiday Makeup Ideas

Stick-on sequins are an easy way to take your eye look to the next level. Try this for NYE!

When all else fails, swipe on a bright lipstick. Red is always a safe option but we’re loving fuchsia for a twist this season.

Brushed-up brows and caught-under-the-mistletoe lips are the way to go for a festive night out. We love the subtle matchy eye shadow, too.

If your makeup skills are beauty blogger-level, attempt this delightful twinkle lights look and be the talk of the family dinner table. Artist @makeupbyalinna has all the how-to tips you need!

A poppin’ highlight is all you need for a more laid-back holiday look. Focus on your cheeks and under your brow bone to get this look.

Holiday Manicure Ideas

If you can’t decide on one glitter shade, why not choose five? Now’s the time to go bold, after all.

A glitter negative-space mani in neutral tones will pair well with any holiday outfit—so you don’t need to change your mani for every look.

This updated french mani will take you from office party to Christmas morning to New Year’s Eve celebrations, and you’ll never notice the regrowth.

