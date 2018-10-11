Beauty

10 Hemp-Infused Products to Add to Your Beauty Routine

Cosmetics incorporating hemp are earning high praise.

Hemp has gotten a bad rap over the years: it’s either considered too granola or mistaken for marijuana, despite being free of the high-inducing property of THC. But a new reputation is being forged, thanks to the myriad skin benefits of hemp oil. Rich in hydrating omega-3, omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, it’s said to help quell inflammation, banish acne, regulate natural oils and soothe skin.

Here are 10 hemp-infused beauty products you don’t need a prescription to enjoy.

Province Apothecary

This omega-rich skin-healing balm is formulated with rosehip, evening primrose and hemp seed oils. Massage it onto your body to prevent dryness or spot treat cracked skin areas — dry, chapped skin doesn’t stand a chance. 

Hydrating Rescue Balm, $26, provinceapothecary.ca

