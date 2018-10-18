5 Next-Lev Halloween Makeup Looks You *Need* to Try

As long as you’re not insensitive with your costume choice, Halloween is the perfect excuse to transform yourself into, well, anything you like. But while costumes are exciting and all, they can get expensive *real* quick. And DIY-ing sounds cute… until it’s October 30 and you’re still papier mâché-ing your butt off. But makeup is an easy way to elevate a more basic look. After all, who cares about what you’re wearing when your face is covered in rhinestones? To that end, here are five hot Halloween makeup ideas for the baddest ghouls only.

“Smoking Hot” Devil

Base: iMagic Face & Body Paint, e.l.f. Translucent Setting Powder

Eyes: Kat Von D Fetish Palette, Lash Liner

Lips: Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in “Uninvited”, e.l.f. Clear Lip Lacquer

Hot Tip: To add your “smoke,” lightly map out loose wavy lines with a red lip or brow pencil. Then, go over the lines with black eyeshadow, smudging it on one side only. I may or may not have had to look up vaping pics (*cringe*) for reference, but you can also check out this helpful tutorial to master the technique.

Forest Fairy

Base: NARS Sheer Glow Foundation in “Cadiz”, Jouer Essential High Coverage Liquid Concealer in “Rich Ginger”, Maybelline Fit Me Loose Powder in “Medium 30”

Eyes: NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette in “Brights”, Urban Decay Born To Run Palette

Lips: Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lipstick in “Rogue”, Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in “St. Tropez”

Hot Tip: The key to this look is making everything look soft and blended. If you’re going to use eyeliner or lip liner, make it as lowkey as possible. Run some concealer through your brows for a faux-bleached look to make everything look every more other-worldly. And don’t forget about the freckles!

Pumpkin Prince(ss)

Base: iMagic Face & Body Paint, e.l.f. Translucent Setting Powder, Kat Von D Metal Crush Extreme Highlighter in “Gold Skool”

Eyes: Morphe 35M Boss Mood Palette, Kat Von D Dagger Liner

Lips: Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in “Unveil”

Hot Tip: Starting with the glam eye will help maintain the illusion that you’re wearing a pumpkin “mask.” Go over your base with a matching eyeshadow to intensify the colour. And remember, if you use creme paints, set them with the translucent powder so it doesn’t move around while you’re getting your “Thriller” on.

“Starry Eyed” Unicorn

Base: iMagic Face & Body Paint, e.l.f. Translucent Setting Powder, Kat Von D Metal Crush Liquid Highlighter in “Roseshock”

Eyes: Morphe 35B Color Burst Artistry Palette, Colourpop Ultra Matte Liquid Lipsticks in “More Better” and “Fluke”, Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadows, Kat Von D Dagger Liner

Lips: NYX Macaron Lippie in “Earl Grey”, Fenty Beauty “Diamond Milk” Gloss Bomb

Hot Tip: *EYE SAFE* liquid lipsticks are the key to this look. Mix your liquid lipstick with a little water and use a paintbrush to achieve a watercolour effect around your eyes. You can also use a liquid lip with an angled brush to fill in your brows, or give yourself a fun coloured eyeliner.

High-Class Vampire

Base: iMagic Face & Body Paint, e.l.f. Translucent Setting Powder

Eyes: Kat Von D Fetish Palette, Kat Von D Alchemist Holographic Palette,

Lips: Colourpop Ultra Matte Liquid Lipsticks in “LAX” and “Arriba!”, Wet N Wild Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick in “Goth Topic”, e.l.f. Clear Lip Lacquer

Hot Tip: If you don’t have the time/patience to cover your brows and paint a lace mask on by hand, just buy a nice mask to wear on top of your vampy look. For your “bloody” mouth, use your finger to messily dab and blend dark burgundy lipsticks over and slightly around your lips, getting darker in the centre.

At the end of the day, Halloween is a great opportunity to explore and take risks with your look. And don’t worry: you don’t need to buy new and expensive makeup in order to pull these looks off. See what you already own, and how you can use different tools in different ways. Maybe a lipstick can be used for some eyeshadow, or an eyeshadow can be used for blush. This is the perfect excuse to get creative and a little bit messy. And really there’s nothing to be scared of—everyone is gonna look ridiculous anyway. You’ll just look ridiculously good!

