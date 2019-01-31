Fenty Realness: We Had 40 People Try All 40 Foundation Shades

Rihanna slayed the beauty game when she launched Fenty Beauty earlier this month—makeup fans immediately went crazy for the 16-product line, which includes primer, concealer and highlighter (especially the OTT but still-looks-good-on-literally-everyone Trophy Wife shade). A project two years in the making, Fenty Beauty’s focus is diversity, with tons of shades for different skin tones, and accessibility—it’s not limited edition, and nothing is sold out on sephora.com… yet.

But while the whole line up is gorg, the stand out prod is definitely the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. The Fenty Beauty foundation comes in a whopping 40 colours, ranging from a shade for super fair skin with neutral undertones all the way up to very dark skin with cooler undertones. Of course, no launch attached to Rihanna is without massive hype, but the fact that she was able to create such an inclusive shade range (unlike lots of huge beauty brands, which stop at 12) makes it really important, too. All it takes is a quick YouTube search or Instagram scroll to find tons of beauty lovers reviewing shades and getting mega excited to finally have a foundation that perfectly matches their skin.

We weren’t immune to the excitement, obvi. So, we rounded up 40 real people with 40 different skin tones to try all 40 shades, all in an attempt to showcase the insanity that is this range. We also chatted with each person about what they did and didn’t like about the formula, and while the majority loved it, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. A few of our test drivers felt that mixing two shades would have suited their undertones better, a lot of the shades oxidized over time and became darker, and some found that the formula needed a lot of blending to keep it from sitting in their pores.

Click through to see the results for yourself and (hopefully!) find your match.

Meghan in 100

This article was originally published on September 20, 2017.

