13 Gentle Cleansers That Won’t Leave Your Skin Feeling Dry

With the season beginning to change from summer to fall, it might be time to reassess your daily skincare routine to ensure your skin is getting enough hydration before temperatures start to cool off. Heavy-duty face washes that lather away oil, sunscreen and sweat work wonders on skin in the heat, but once fall hits your skin might need a gentler, more hydrating face cleanser.

From soothing cleansing milks for sensitive skin to rich, makeup removing balms, here are 13 hydrating cleansers to swap into your morning face wash routine this fall.

Made with a blend of five skin conditioners, this cleanser works on both dry and wet skin, and leaves your face feeling baby soft.



Milky Jelly Cleanser, $22, glossier.com

