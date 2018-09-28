6 Fall Beauty Products We’re Squandering Our Paycheques On

In partnership with Hudson’s Bay

There are three things we’re looking forward to this season: the return of the Beyond Meat Burger, Jennifer Hudson coming back to The Voice and fall makeup. Let’s take a moment—OK several moments—to zero in on that last one. All summer, we enjoyed slapping on one of those lip balms that adapts to our pH, hourly face pumps of oxygen water, and calling it a day. But somehow that sort of lazy-girl beauty approach just doesn’t feel right in the cooler months. Maybe because there are fewer low-key picnics in the park and more fancy events to present our finest faces at this season—with oomph.

Taking cues from the fall runways, celebs winning the red carpet and a few of our fave Instagram queens, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of beauty products to add to your cart, like right now, all available at Hudson’s Bay.

Matte, Soft-Focus Foundation

There’s an unretouched fashion photo of Zoe Kravitz floating around the Internet at the moment and her skin is still pure goals: shiny only where the light hits it, pores visible yet petite, freckles whimsically sprinkled across her face like they were designed just so. In the photo, the Big Little Lies star *is* wearing makeup, but the barely-there application makes it look like she woke up like this. If we had to guess, we’d say it’s gotta be one of the latest plethora of soft matte formulas, designed for oil control via a velvety finish—but with the ability to let your true self shine through. For the best effect, dab on with an egg-shaped sponge for the most natural result.

Try: YSL All Hours Foundation Stick, $56; M.A.C Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15, $35; Estée Lauder Double Wear Light Soft Matte Hydra Makeup SPF 10, $50.

Hype Concealer

God, it’s good when an iconic beauty product blesses the world with a well-engineered spinoff. That’s what happened when M.A.C released its Studio Fix 24-Hour Concealer—the offspring of long-loved Studio Fix Foundation—this fall. New York-based makeup artist Michael Patterson let news of the impending drop slip while he was testing the product backstage at New York Fashion Week earlier this year, and let’s just say M.A.C fans went bananas. Promising medium-to-full matte coverage with 24-hour-wear, its whopping 33 shades live up to they high expectations.

Try: M.A.C Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer, $24

Liquid Eyeliner

Makeup trends come and go—except for a good cat eye. Don’t believe us? There were so many renditions of the classic look on the fall runways at fashion weeks in every city that this beauty editor lost count. (Though the pinnacle moment was a greaser-girl Elle Fanning walking the runway at Miu Miu in Paris, a cat eye flick extending from both upper and lower eye corners, le sigh.) To help get that enviable precision, your best too is a liquid liner that boats a cleverly arched wand.

Try: Shiseido ArchLiner Ink Eyeliner, $32

NSFW Mascara

If there’s one product that’s had beauty reviewers blushing this fall, it’s Nars Climax Mascara, with its much-used hashtag #neverfakeit. But ribbed bristle and wand size jokes aside, reports of intense colour and mega volume may literally not be safe for some work places. But that’s OK, we wear different clothes to parties and clubs after night fall, so why not think “wardrobe change” when it comes to your mascara? If you do prefer a little polish with that pow though, comb through lashes after multiple strokes.

Try: Nars Climax Mascara, $30

Red Lipstick

When Bella Hadid hit the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, it was all rather scandalous. First there was the see-through red Dior dress she wore that fell recklessly off one shoulder; then there was the fact that she was spotted with former beau, The Weeknd. More alarming still was the fact that the Queen of all Influencers wore red lipstick—a rarity for her. Suddenly, an inky, crimson pout seems right for Gen Z—be it with a ladylike gown or properly shredded jeans. Create slightly overdrawn lips with matching liner for selfie-worthy volume.

Try: Dior Ultra Rouge Lipstick in Ultra Fire, $43

Something Gold

One would think that the lust for highlighters may have died down a little since last year’s fury for the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, but nope. Follow Swedish model and influencer Emma Hallberg to see how a warm, gilded powder can totally become a daily staple. For an au natural look, apply a light dusting with a fan brush over the high points of your face, and to get those 3-D cheeks, start with a hint of blush as contour in the hollows that appear when you suck in.

Try: Shiseido Aura Dew Highlighter in Solar, $38; Burberry Light Glow Natural Blush in Earthy Blush, $47

